Spain coach has ‘blind confidence’ in Barca teen Yamal

The 16-year-old would become Spain’s youngest ever player if he features against either Georgia or Cyprus next Tuesday.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 23:23 IST , Tbilisi - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona warms up prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio El Sadar on September 03, 2023 in Pamplona, Spain.
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona warms up prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio El Sadar on September 03, 2023 in Pamplona, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona warms up prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio El Sadar on September 03, 2023 in Pamplona, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente insisted he has “blind confidence” in Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal without revealing if he would make history by playing Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia.

The 16-year-old would become Spain’s youngest ever player if he features against either Georgia or Cyprus next Tuesday.

ALSO READ: My rivalry with Lionel Messi is over, says Cristiano Ronaldo

But De la Fuenta did not reveal whether the youngster would play as Spain bid to get its European qualifying campaign back on track.

“Lamine appeared very good to me watching him on television, but working with him you realise even more his potential. He seems even better,” De la Fuente told a press conference on Thursday.

“Currently, he’s a very important player for us, he’s here on his own merit. I have total confidence in him. I think he’s a great player.”

Spain is aiming to correct a poor start to its qualifying campaign, but its preparations have been overshadowed by the controversy of suspended federation president Luis Rubiales’ unsolicited kiss of women’s team midfielder Jenni Hermoso.

“Since the beginning of the training camp, I have only been thinking about football and Georgia, because I believe that we have the possibility of putting qualification on the right track. We are focusing exclusively on the match tomorrow,” said De la Fuente.

La Roja are fourth in the Group A, nine points behind leaders Scotland, who beat them in Glasgow, although De la Fuente’s side have played two fewer matches.

