Football Football Scaloni: Messi and Martinez at Barca would be good for Argentina Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni spoke about the potential benefits of a regular Lionel Messi-Lautaro Martinez partnership. Peter Hanson 20 May, 2020 21:24 IST Argentina team-mates Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi - Getty Images Peter Hanson 20 May, 2020 21:24 IST Lautaro Martinez partnering Lionel Messi at Barcelona would benefit Argentina but it will be tough to sign him from Inter Milan, Albiceleste boss Lionel Scaloni acknowledges.Barca has reportedly earmarked Martinez as the long-term replacement to Luis Suarez, who is now 33, which would see him form a mouth-watering tandem with international team-mate Messi.Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi himself last week talked up the talents of Martinez, though he was reluctant to discuss any potential deal being struck.Martinez scored 16 goals in 31 games across all competitions this term prior to the suspension of Serie A due to the coronavirus pandemic.READ | FIFPro chief warns against punishing players who refuse to train over virus fears Scaloni thinks his burgeoning talent would only improve playing regularly with Messi, but says Martinez is already playing for a top team who have little incentive to sell.Speaking to RTVE, Martinez said: "Lautaro today is the fashionable striker, the one who every big team wants."He is already with a big team, which competes equally with other teams and it will be very difficult to get him out of there."If Lautaro is lucky enough to go and play with a team-mate like Messi at Barcelona, for us, the more they play together, the better."Lautaro is a young player with an incredible future. He is strong and has a great desire to succeed. I don't want to interfere, but if he does change clubs, I hope he does well." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos