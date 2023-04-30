Ligue 1: Lorient stun 10-man PSG with 3-1 win in Ligue 1

Lorient shocked Paris Saint-Germain with a 3-1 victory at the Parc des Princes after the Ligue 1 leaders were reduced to 10 men when Achraf Hakimi was sent off early in the first half.

PSG, who has now lost nine games in all competitions in 2023, remains on 75 points from 33 games, and it could see its Ligue 1 lead cut to five points if Olympique Marseille beats Auxerre later on Sunday. Lorient moved up to 10th.

Lorient took the lead in the 15th minute with some neat interplay on the right flank that stretched the PSG defence, allowing Romain Faivre to put the ball into the box where an unmarked Enzo Le Fee fired home.

PSG was down a man five minutes later when Hakimi received his second yellow card after a late challenge on Darline Yongwa before Kylian Mbappe equalised in bizarre circumstances following an error from goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo.

The Swiss keeper recovered the ball and attempted to restart play by rolling it forward, only for Mbappe - who was walking back right beside him - to take the ball and score into an empty net.

But with the man advantage, Lorient took the game to PSG with Le Fee and Faivre pulling the strings. The second goal came when Faivre danced into the box, and his deflected cross from the byline fell to Yongwa, who made it 2-1.

Amid jeers from the home fans, PSG huffed and puffed in search of an equaliser, with Sergio Ramos heading over from a Lionel Messi corner, while Mvogo also saved a Danilo Pereira header with his face.

Bamba Dieng had a late goal ruled out for offside, but he scored Lorient’s third a minute later to seal all three points when he went one-on-one with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who saved the first effort before Dieng bundled it home.