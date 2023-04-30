Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Ligue 1 fixture between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Lorient, happening at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France on Sunday. This is Mayank bringing you all the updates.
PSG vs Lorient, LIVE Score, Ligue 1 update: Mvogo saves Mbappe shot; PSG 0-0 Lorient update after 15 minutes
PSG vs Lorient: Follow for the live score, updates, stats and highlights from the Ligue 1 fixture between Paris Saint Germain and FC Lorient.
Chance: Mbappe receives the ball from Verratti inside the box and he takes a shot but a good piece of goalkeeping from Mvogo save this shot.
First shot from Lorient on target but a meagre shot deflected to Donnarumma and resulted in an easy save by him.
A good link-up play by the Lorient players in the midfield but Faivre has been taken down by Verratti before he could run down with the ball.
Ramos shoulders an FC Lorient defender and the game halts for a moment.
Booking: Achraf Hakimi fouls Faivre and gets a yellow card booking within the first five minutes.
Hakimi wins the ball and through passes to Messi who tries to run down from the central channel but he has been handled pretty well this time.
Sergio Ramos intercepts a run from a Lorient striker and Pereira alongside captain Marquinhos is keeping the ball within themselves.
Lorient holds the ball possession in the first two minutes and PSG is looking to get the hold of the ball.
Referee blows the kickoff whistle and we are underway at Parc des Princes.
- PSG: 1st
- Lorient: 11th
We are moments away from the kickoff as the Parc des Princes is all set to host PSG vs Lorient.
- Goalkeepers: Yvon Mvogo, Julian Pollersbeck, Vito Mannone, Teddy Bartouche
- Defenders: Montassar Talbi, Julien Laporte, Bamo Meite, Maxime Wackers, Vincent Le Goff, Darlin Yongwa, Gedeon Kalulu, Igor Silva
- Midfielders: Laurent Abergel, Bonke Innocent, Jean-Victor Makengo, Ayman Kari, Romain Faivre, Enzo Le Fee, Adil Aouchiche, Julien Ponceau, Theo Le Bris
- Forwards: Yoann Cathline, Stephane Diarra, Bamba Dieng, Ibrahima Kone, Sirine Doucoure
Coach: Regis Le Bris
- Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Rico, Alexandre Letellier, Lucas Lavallee
- Defenders: Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes, Juan Bernat, Achraf Hakimi, Nordi Mukiele, Timothee Pembele
- Midfielders: Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Renato Sanches, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Ismaël Gharbi
- Forwards: Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Ekitike, Ilyes Housni
Coach: Christophe Galtier
- Total matches: 39 matches | Paris St. Germain: 24 wins | FC Lorient: 12 wins | Draws: 3 matches
- PSG: W-W-W-L-L-W
- Lorient: L-L-D-L-D-W
- PSG Predicted XI: Donnarumma; Pereira, Ramos, Marquinhos; Hakimi, Ruiz, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes; Mbappe, Messi
- Lorient Predicted XI: Mvogo; Le Goff, Meite, Talbi; Kalulu, Innocent, Abergel, Yongwa; Le Fee, Faivre; Kone
- When will PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 match be played?
The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will be played on April 30.
- Where will PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 match be played?
The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France on Sunday night.
- What time will PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 match kick off?
The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will begin at 20:35 PM IST.
- How do I watch live streaming of the PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 match in India?
The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema and Voot website and apps.
- Which TV Channel will telecast PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 match live?
The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will be telecasted on Sports18. in India.
- Location: Paris
- Stadium: Parc des Princes
- Date: April 30
- Kick-off Time: 20:35 PM IST