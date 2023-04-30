Football

PSG vs Lorient, LIVE Score, Ligue 1 update: Mvogo saves Mbappe shot; PSG 0-0 Lorient update after 15 minutes

PSG vs Lorient: Follow for the live score, updates, stats and highlights from the Ligue 1 fixture between Paris Saint Germain and FC Lorient.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   30 April, 2023 20:48 IST
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (C) celebrates with Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi (R) after scoring his team's second goal during the French L1 football match between SCO Angers and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at The Raymond-Kopa Stadium in Angers, western France on April 21, 2023. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (C) celebrates with Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi (R) after scoring his team's second goal during the French L1 football match between SCO Angers and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at The Raymond-Kopa Stadium in Angers, western France on April 21, 2023. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP) | Photo Credit: DAMIEN MEYER

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Ligue 1 fixture between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Lorient, happening at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France on Sunday. This is Mayank bringing you all the updates.

April 30, 2023 20:48
12’

Chance: Mbappe receives the ball from Verratti inside the box and he takes a shot but a good piece of goalkeeping from Mvogo save this shot.

April 30, 2023 20:46
10’

First shot from Lorient on target but a meagre shot deflected to Donnarumma and resulted in an easy save by him.

April 30, 2023 20:45
9’

A good link-up play by the Lorient players in the midfield but Faivre has been taken down by Verratti before he could run down with the ball.

April 30, 2023 20:44
7’

Ramos shoulders an FC Lorient defender and the game halts for a moment.

April 30, 2023 20:43
6’

Booking: Achraf Hakimi fouls Faivre and gets a yellow card booking within the first five minutes.

April 30, 2023 20:42
5’

Hakimi wins the ball and through passes to Messi who tries to run down from the central channel but he has been handled pretty well this time.

April 30, 2023 20:40
4’

Sergio Ramos intercepts a run from a Lorient striker and Pereira alongside captain Marquinhos is keeping the ball within themselves.

April 30, 2023 20:38
2’

Lorient holds the ball possession in the first two minutes and PSG is looking to get the hold of the ball.

April 30, 2023 20:36
Three...two...one

Referee blows the kickoff whistle and we are underway at Parc des Princes.

April 30, 2023 20:32
Ranking in Ligue 1 points table
  • PSG: 1st
  • Lorient: 11th

April 30, 2023 20:31
Live action soon

We are moments away from the kickoff as the Parc des Princes is all set to host PSG vs Lorient.

April 30, 2023 20:22
Warm-up time!
April 30, 2023 20:17
Lorient full squad
  • Goalkeepers: Yvon Mvogo, Julian Pollersbeck, Vito Mannone, Teddy Bartouche
  • Defenders: Montassar Talbi, Julien Laporte, Bamo Meite, Maxime Wackers, Vincent Le Goff, Darlin Yongwa, Gedeon Kalulu, Igor Silva
  • Midfielders: Laurent Abergel, Bonke Innocent, Jean-Victor Makengo, Ayman Kari, Romain Faivre, Enzo Le Fee, Adil Aouchiche, Julien Ponceau, Theo Le Bris
  • Forwards: Yoann Cathline, Stephane Diarra, Bamba Dieng, Ibrahima Kone, Sirine Doucoure

Coach: Regis Le Bris

April 30, 2023 20:14
PSG full squad
  • Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Rico, Alexandre Letellier, Lucas Lavallee
  • Defenders: Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes, Juan Bernat, Achraf Hakimi, Nordi Mukiele, Timothee Pembele
  • Midfielders: Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Renato Sanches, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Ismaël Gharbi
  • Forwards: Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Ekitike, Ilyes Housni

Coach: Christophe Galtier

April 30, 2023 20:05
Head-to-head
  • Total matches: 39 matches | Paris St. Germain: 24 wins | FC Lorient: 12 wins | Draws: 3 matches

April 30, 2023 20:02
Lorient confirmed lineup

April 30, 2023 20:01
PSG confirmed lineup

April 30, 2023 19:51
Recent form
  • PSG: W-W-W-L-L-W
  • Lorient: L-L-D-L-D-W

April 30, 2023 19:40
PSG vs Lorient
April 30, 2023 19:35
Predicted Playing XIs
  • PSG Predicted XI: Donnarumma; Pereira, Ramos, Marquinhos; Hakimi, Ruiz, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes; Mbappe, Messi

  • Lorient Predicted XI: Mvogo; Le Goff, Meite, Talbi; Kalulu, Innocent, Abergel, Yongwa; Le Fee, Faivre; Kone

April 30, 2023 19:32
Live Streaming details
  • When will PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 match be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will be played on April 30.

  • Where will PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 match be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France on Sunday night.

  • What time will PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 match kick off?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will begin at 20:35 PM IST.

  • How do I watch live streaming of the PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 match in India?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema and Voot website and apps.

  • Which TV Channel will telecast PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 match live?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will be telecasted on Sports18. in India.

April 30, 2023 19:27
Match day info!
  • Location: Paris
  • Stadium: Parc des Princes
  • Date: April 30
  • Kick-off Time: 20:35 PM IST

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Ryan Mason back again as manager to help Tottenham Hotspur in crisis

WATCH: Naples turns blue as Serie A title fever grows

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us