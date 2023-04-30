PSG vs Lorient, LIVE Score, Ligue 1 update: Mvogo saves Mbappe shot; PSG 0-0 Lorient update after 15 minutes

Live Streaming details

When will PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 match be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will be played on April 30.

Where will PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 match be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France on Sunday night.

What time will PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 match kick off?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will begin at 20:35 PM IST.

How do I watch live streaming of the PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 match in India?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema and Voot website and apps.

Which TV Channel will telecast PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 match live?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will be telecasted on Sports18. in India.