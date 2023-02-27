Messi scores 700th career club goal in PSG vs Marseille game

Lionel Messi has entered the history books yet again.

Messi now has scored a whopping 700 goals in his club career during Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 match against Marseille on Monday.

The Argentinian legend achieved this feat when he scored in the 29th minute as Kylian Mbappe turned provider, during PSG’s league match against Marseille to cement its place at the top of the league table.

In his 19-year-long football career, Messi played for Spanish giant Barcelona for 15 years before completing a shock move to French side PSG.

The Argentine talisman joined PSG in August 2021 on a free transfer and has since represented the current Ligue 1 leader 62 times, including the match against Marseille and has 28 goals under his belt.

Messi, 35, donned the Barcelona jersey on 778 occasions across competitions and netted a staggering 672 goals for the Blaugrana. He made his Barca debut in 2006 against Espanyol and was the then-youngest player to represent Barcelona in LaLiga, a record that is now held by Ansu Fati.

Messi recently collected the one accolade that eluded him all this while after Argentina clinched the FIFA World Cup last year. After scoring seven goals in the 2022 edition, Messi could become the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer if he boots up in 2026 but the possibility of that seems bleak.

“Because of age it’ll be difficult to make 2026,” Messi told Diario Ole, a sports newspaper in Argentina. “It seems like a long time until the next World Cup, but it depends on how my career is going.” He has 13 goals in World Cups, three behind record-holder Miroslav Klose of Germany.

Meanwhile Messi’s rival Ronaldo has scored 709 goals in club level across competitions, including his hat-trick for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League match against Damac.

Top 5 players with most club career goals (across competitions)

Rank Player Goals 1 Cristiano Ronaldo* 709 2 Lionel Messi* 700 3 Pele 679 4 Romario 691 5 Ferenc Puskas 645

*Active players