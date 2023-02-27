Marseille vs PSG LIVE score, Ligue 1 updates: Messi, Mbappe in starting 11, lineups out; Streaming info

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Ligue 1 clash between rivals Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain, happening at the the Stade Velodrome stadium.

Just under 15 minutes to go for the iconic Le Classique.. Just five points separating the two teams, a win for Marseille would be just what the doctor ordered for Igor Tudor’s side!

Starting lineups! OM (3-4-2-1): Lopez, Bailly, Balerdi, Kolasinac, Tavares, vertout, Rongier, Guendouzi, Malinovskyi, Under, Sanchez PSG (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Kimpembe; Verratti, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Fabian; Messi; Mbappe League form Marseille: W-W-L-W-D PSG: W-L-W-W-D

Will this be Marseille’s night? - Marseille has seven wins in Ligue 1 since the post-World Cup return (D1 L1), only Monaco has as many in the same over the period.

Sheer dominance - PSG had gone 12 years without losing away to Marseille before being beaten by its great rival at the Velodrome in the French Cup earlier this month

Zlatan is inevitable - Zlatan Ibrahimovic is Paris’s top scorer against OM with 11 goals scored, ahead of Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappé (seven goals each) as well as Pedro Miguel Pauleta (six goals).

One way to make a statement! - PSG has scored 149 goals in competitive fixtures against Marseille, with just four clubs having conceded more against Les Parisiens: Saint-Etienne (167 goals), Lyon (162 goals), Nantes (153 goals) and Lens (151 goals).

Milestone for Messi? - The Argentine talisman is just one goal away from his 700th league goal. Will he do it for PSG against its rival in this all-important tie?

Predicted lineups Marseille: Lopez; Mbemba, Gigot, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Kabore; Guendouzi, Malinovskyi; Sanchez PSG: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Verratti, Danilo, Vitinha; Messi; Mbappe, Ekitike

PREVIEW

Marseille’s fierce rivalry with Paris Saint-Germain has lost some of its edges in recent years as the Qatar-owned club has dominated French football, but OM’s resurgence under Igor Tudor has their passionate supporters dreaming of beating the capital club to the title.

PSG has been French champions in eight of the past 10 years and has lost just two of its last 27 meetings with Marseille - whose last Ligue 1 crown came in 2010 under Didier Deschamps.

Yet one of those defeats came earlier this month when Marseille outfought and outclassed its old foes to win 2-1 in a French Cup tie played in a frenzied atmosphere at the Velodrome.

The stadium will be the scene of this Sunday’s rematch, with 65,000 home fans hoping to see their side once again get one over on Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and PSG’s other stars.

All meetings between the clubs are huge occasions, but this is a potentially pivotal game in the fight for the title, with second-placed Marseille knowing a win will leave them just two points adrift of a stuttering PSG at the top of the table.

“Of course we are thinking about the title, but we are just taking things one game at a time,” said centre-back Chancel Mbemba after Marseille’s 3-2 win at Toulouse last weekend.

While PSG has struggled in 2023, Marseille has won 12 and drawn one of 14 matches played since going out of the Champions League at the start of November.

-AFP

When is the Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match happening?

The Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match will start at 1:15am IST on Monday, February 27.

Where can I watch the Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match live?

The Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be telecast live across the Sports18 network.

Where can I live stream the Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match?

The Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match can be live streamed on JioCinemas for free.