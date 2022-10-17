Football

Why wasn’t Lionel Messi nominated in the 30-man Ballon d’Or 2022 list?

Lionel Messi was omitted from the 30-man Ballon D’Or 2022 nominee list for the first time since 2005.

Team Sportstar
17 October, 2022 23:53 IST
Lionel Messi is awarded with his seventh Ballon D’Or award during the Ballon D’Or Ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet on November 29, 2021 in Paris, France.

Lionel Messi is awarded with his seventh Ballon D’Or award during the Ballon D’Or Ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet on November 29, 2021 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Lionel Messi, who has won the Ballon d’Or award for a record seven times was not included in the 30-man list published by France Football on August 13, 2022.

This was the first time that Messi was omitted from the list since 2005.

Individual performance is the first of the three main criteria for being considered for the Ballon d’Or award. Therefore Messi’s omission, while unusual to see because of his track record does not come as a surprise. He had an underwhelming first season with Paris Saint-Germain, especially in terms of goal-scoring, after making his move from Barcelona.

As far as team performance is considered, it was not a good season for Paris Saint-Germain. While it managed to win the Ligue 1 title, it fell short in the Champions League Round of 16 and the also in the Coupe de France.

This season, Messi seems to have returned to his element scoring eight goals and bagging the same number of assists in 14 appearances for PSG in all competitions.

He has had a good showing in international football too till now, bagging a brace each against Honduras and Jamaica.

Messi’s last Ballon d’Or came in 2021 when he won it for a record-extending seventh time.

