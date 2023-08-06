MagazineBuy Print

Inter Miami vs FC Dallas, Leagues Cup LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Messi play?

Get the live streaming and telecast details of the Leagues Cup Round of 16 clash between FC Dallas and Inter Miami, happening at the Toyota stadium in Texas.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 22:57 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Inter Miam has found light at the end of the tunnel with the marquee signings of Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. 
Inter Miam has found light at the end of the tunnel with the marquee signings of Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets.
infoIcon



PREVIEW

Lionel Messi and Co. will look to keep their new-found momentum going as they gear up to face FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup Round of 16.

Inter Miami, which has been languishing at the bottom of the MLS (Major League Soccer) table, has found light at the end of the tunnel with the marquee signings of Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. With Jordi Alba being the latest recruitment, the pink brigade goes into the clash as a clear favourite at the Toyota stadium.

Predicted lineups
Inter Miami: Callender – Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Alba, Arroyo, Busquets, Cremaschi, Messi, Martínez, Taylor
FC Dallas: Paes – Junqua, Martínez, Tafari, Geovane, Velasco, Quignon, Lletget, Obrian, Ferreira, Kamungo
Form Guide
Inter Miami: W-W
FC Dallas: W-D

On the back of two dominating wins against Atlanta and Orlando City, Inter Miami has been in prime form. Thanks to new skipper Messi, who has bagged a whopping five goals and an assist in his five appearances for the club.

Meanwhile, Dallas which has two wins in its last three matches in the competition might have something up its sleeve. After losing a penalty shootout to Charlotte FC in its group stage opener, the Texan club have dispatched two straight Liga MX opponents (Necaxa and Mazatlán) en route to the knockouts.

“It’s true the last game was different than the previous ones. There was more friction,” Miami head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino reflected on his side’s performance against Orlando City, all too aware of the effect Messi has on rival clubs.

“There’s a respect for the best player in the world, but then, when it comes to playing 90 minutes, both teams want to win,” added Martino.

Streaming/telecast information
When does the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas start?
The Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas will kick-off at 7:00am IST at the Toyota stadium.
Where can I watch the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas?
The Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas can be live streamed on Apple TV+ in India. The match unfortunately, will not be telecast in India.

