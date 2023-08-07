MagazineBuy Print

Inter Miami vs FC Dallas LIVE score, Leagues Cup updates: Lineups OUT! Messi starts, streaming info; Kick-off at 7:00am

Follow to get the latest updates, live score and the highlights of the Leagues Cup Round of 16 match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas.

Updated : Aug 07, 2023 06:39 IST

Team Sportstar
Follow to get the latest updates, live score and the highlights of the Leagues Cup Round of 16 match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Leagues Cup Round of 16 clash between Messi’s Inter Miami and FC Dallas. This is Nigamanth, bringing you all the updates as the action unfolds at the Toyota Stadium in Texas.

  • August 07, 2023 06:37
    Preview

    Lionel Messi and Co. will look to keep their new-found momentum going as they gear up to face FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup Round of 16.

    Inter Miami, which has been languishing at the bottom of the MLS (Major League Soccer) table, has found light at the end of the tunnel with the marquee signings of Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. With Jordi Alba being the latest recruitment, the pink brigade goes into the clash as a clear favourite at the Toyota stadium.

    On the back of two dominating wins against Atlanta and Orlando City, Inter Miami has been in prime form. Thanks to new skipper Messi, who has bagged a whopping five goals and an assist in his five appearances for the club.

    Meanwhile, Dallas which has two wins in its last three matches in the competition might have something up its sleeve. After losing a penalty shootout to Charlotte FC in its group stage opener, the Texan club have dispatched two straight Liga MX opponents (Necaxa and Mazatlán) en route to the knockouts.

    “It’s true the last game was different than the previous ones. There was more friction,” Miami head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino reflected on his side’s performance against Orlando City, all too aware of the effect Messi has on rival clubs.

    “There’s a respect for the best player in the world, but then, when it comes to playing 90 minutes, both teams want to win,” added Martino.

  • August 07, 2023 06:25
    FC Dallas starting 11
  • August 07, 2023 06:24
    Inter Miami starting 11
  • August 07, 2023 06:12
    Streaming/telecast information

    When does the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas start?

    The Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas will kick-off at 7:00am IST at the Toyota stadium.

    Where can I watch the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas?

    The Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas can be live streamed on Apple TV+ in India. The match unfortunately, will not be telecast in India.

