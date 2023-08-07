Inter Miami vs FC Dallas LIVE score, Leagues Cup updates: Lineups OUT! Messi starts, streaming info; Kick-off at 7:00am

Key Updates
- August 07, 2023 06:37Preview
Lionel Messi and Co. will look to keep their new-found momentum going as they gear up to face FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup Round of 16.
Inter Miami, which has been languishing at the bottom of the MLS (Major League Soccer) table, has found light at the end of the tunnel with the marquee signings of Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. With Jordi Alba being the latest recruitment, the pink brigade goes into the clash as a clear favourite at the Toyota stadium.
On the back of two dominating wins against Atlanta and Orlando City, Inter Miami has been in prime form. Thanks to new skipper Messi, who has bagged a whopping five goals and an assist in his five appearances for the club.
Meanwhile, Dallas which has two wins in its last three matches in the competition might have something up its sleeve. After losing a penalty shootout to Charlotte FC in its group stage opener, the Texan club have dispatched two straight Liga MX opponents (Necaxa and Mazatlán) en route to the knockouts.
“It’s true the last game was different than the previous ones. There was more friction,” Miami head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino reflected on his side’s performance against Orlando City, all too aware of the effect Messi has on rival clubs.
“There’s a respect for the best player in the world, but then, when it comes to playing 90 minutes, both teams want to win,” added Martino.
- August 07, 2023 06:25FC Dallas starting 11
- August 07, 2023 06:24Inter Miami starting 11
- August 07, 2023 06:12Streaming/telecast information
When does the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas start?
The Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas will kick-off at 7:00am IST at the Toyota stadium.
Where can I watch the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas?
The Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas can be live streamed on Apple TV+ in India. The match unfortunately, will not be telecast in India.
Latest on Sportstar
- Inter Miami vs FC Dallas LIVE score, Leagues Cup updates: Lineups OUT! Messi starts, streaming info; Kick-off at 7:00am
- Inter Miami vs FC Dallas, Leagues Cup LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Messi play?
- Canadian Open 2023 Draw: Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev vs Taylor Fritz potential quarterfinal clashes
- Carlos Alcaraz: I have Wimbledon trophy in my living room so that every time I have lunch, dinner with my family, I see it
- IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Hosein’s all-round show, Pooran’s fifty power West Indies to two-wicket win over India
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE