Football

Liverpool held to 1-1 home draw by Palace as Nunez sees red

Liverpool dominated the opening half but it was Zaha who broke the deadlock, stunning the home crowd with a brilliant finish to a counter-attack in the 32nd minute.

16 August, 2022 08:24 IST
Luis Diaz of Liverpool celebrates with Fabinho after scoring a stunning solo goal.

Luis Diaz of Liverpool celebrates with Fabinho after scoring a stunning solo goal. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill

Liverpool dominated the opening half but it was Zaha who broke the deadlock, stunning the home crowd with a brilliant finish to a counter-attack in the 32nd minute.

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz scored a splendid solo goal to cancel out Wilfried Zaha’s opener for Crystal Palace as they drew 1-1 in the Premier League at Anfield on Monday, with Reds striker Darwin Nunez sent off on his home debut.

FIFA Bans AIFF: Timeline of events from Praful Patel’s ouster to losing U-17 Women’s World Cup rights

Liverpool dominated the opening half but it was Zaha who broke the deadlock, stunning the home crowd with a brilliant finish to a counter-attack in the 32nd minute.

It marked the sixth league game in a row in which Liverpool had conceded the first goal and things went from bad to worse in the second half when new Uruguayan signing Nunez got a straight red card for an apparent head-butt on Joachim Andersen.

The sending off inspired Luis Diaz to grab the game by the scruff on the neck in the 61st minute as the Colombian cut in from the left beat several players and curled the ball beyond the despairing dive of Vicente Guaita to put the hosts level.

Liverpool continued to dominate and went close to taking the lead on a number of occasions but Palace held firm to claim its first point of the new campaign, with the home side now having drawn twice in their opening two games.

