Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live streaming: When and where to watch EPL 2022-23 match on Live TV Online

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: All you need to know about the EPL match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace today.

Team Sportstar
15 August, 2022 15:23 IST
Thiago tackles the ball during the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy 2022 between Liverpool Fc and Crystal Palace in Singapore.

Thiago tackles the ball during the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy 2022 between Liverpool Fc and Crystal Palace in Singapore. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that a mounting injury list at the club was a concern but that he would not splurge in the transfer market just for the sake of strengthening his squad.

The German bemoaned his side's slow start against Fulham and said it needed to be switched on from the outset against Crystal Palace, which fell to a 2-0 defeat by Arsenal in their opener.

Liverpool, which was held to a disappointing draw by promoted Fulham on the opening weekend, has been hit with injuries to several key players, including Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas.

When will the EPL 2022-23 match between Liverpool (LIV) and Crystal Palace (CRY) be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will take place on August 16, Tuesday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Liverpool (LIV) vs Crystal Palace (CRY) be played?

The EPL match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be played at Anfield.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Liverpool (LIV) vs Crystal Palace (CRY) begin?

The EPL match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Liverpool (LIV) vs Crystal Palace (CRY) EPL match?

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Liverpool (LIV) vs Crystal Palace (CRY) EPL match?

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace EPL match is available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Probable lineups of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk e Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho e Keita; Salah, Núñez and Díaz

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi e Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure e Eze; Ayew, Mateta and Zaha

