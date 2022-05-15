FA Cup Final: Liverpool beats Chelsea 6-5 on penalties to win maiden title under Klopp

Liverpool beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final to secure its second silverware in the 2021-22 season winning 6-5 on penalties. This was the eigth title for the Reds and the first under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Kostantinos Tsimikas scored the winning penalty for Liverpool while Sadio Mane missed for the Reds of the six penalties taken by the Premier League side. Chelsea, on the other hand, saw Cezar Azpilicueta miss the first penalty while Mason Mount missed the second for Thomas Tuchel's side.

AS IT HAPPENED | FA Cup Final LIVE, Chelsea vs Liverpool: Chelsea, Liverpool fail to score, match heads to penalties

This was the second time the Reds beat Chelsea on penalties, with the previous occassion being the EFL League Cup final. With the Blues out of the Premier League race as well, the loss at Wembley ends its pursuit of silverware in the 2021-22 season.

The team, sitting second in the Premier League table, will eye its third trophy this season when it plays Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on May 28.