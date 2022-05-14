Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE, FA Cup Final: Tuchel's Chelsea takes on Klopp's Liverpool

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup Final being played at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

This is Nihit Sachdeva bringing you the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute updates of the match.

MATCH PREVIEW

Chelsea will chase its last remaining hope of a silverware this season when it plays its third consecutive FA Cup final, this time against UEFA Champions League finalist, Liverpool on Saturday.

The Blues lost the last two finals and Thomas Tuchel, their manager, will look to make amends this time around. His squad may face an uphill task in midfield, with Mateo Kovacic doubtful after an injury scare in the previous match against Leeds United.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has not got its hands on this trophy for over 16 years now, having last won it under Rafael Benitez in 2006, with a 3-1 win on penalties against West Ham United.

Since then, three more managers, Roy Hogdson, Kenny Dalglish and Brendan Rodgers have come and gone, all being unsuccessful.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool won the Premier League after 30 years, the Champions League as well as the League Cup this season. The FA Cup, surprisingly, is a silverware even the German has not been able to secure under his reign.

That is something Klopp will look to change at Wembley on Saturday. One problem for Klopp will be the doubts over Fabinho, who picked up a hamstring injury during Liverpool's 2-1 win against Aston Villa.

Chelsea will play its fifth FA Cup final in six years, looking to win its ninth title, while Liverpool will eye its eighth.

Where can you watch the FA Cup Final?