Romero scores twice as bottom side Almeria holds Atletico to a draw

Atletico will next be in action on Thursday in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Athletic Bilbao. It trails 1-0 after the first leg.

Published : Feb 25, 2024 09:03 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Almeria’s Luka Romero celebrates scoring their first goal.
Almeria’s Luka Romero celebrates scoring their first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Almeria’s Luka Romero celebrates scoring their first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Atletico Madrid’s poor LaLiga run continued on Saturday as it was held to a 2-2 draw by bottom side Almeria thanks to a brace by 19-year-old Argentine forward Luka Romero.

Atletico, which has now failed to win three of its last four league matches, is fourth in the standings with 52 points. It trails third-placed Girona by four points and are three ahead Athletic Bilbao in fifth, both of whom have a game in hand.

Almeria remains winless after 26 matches and have only nine points, 11 adrift of the safety zone.

Atletico started strong and Angel Correa’s close-range effort in the second minute handed the visitors the lead.

While Memphis Depay missed a chance to extend their lead a few minutes later, Romero levelled the score with a fine strike from long-range in the 27th minute.

ALSO READ | Foden strike keeps Man City on Liverpool’s heels

Rodrigo de Paul put the visitor back in front with a deflected shot in the 57th minute and Rodrigo Riquelme came close to extending that lead two minutes later but his strike from the edge of the box hit the crossbar.

Romero, who in 2020 became the youngest player to feature in a LaLiga match as a 15-year-old for Mallorca, fired in another equaliser into the top corner in the 64th minute.

“It’s a sour taste. I don’t care about scoring a goal, I care about the team winning. We tried but we couldn’t take the three points, it’s frustrating,” De Paul told Movistar Plus.

Atletico will next be in action on Thursday in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Athletic Bilbao. It trails 1-0 after the first leg.

“We have to know how to manage that anger (of dropping points today) and use it to prepare very well for Thursday,” added De Paul. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

