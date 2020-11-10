Football Football Man Utd's Shaw out for a month with hamstring injury Luke Shaw will be sidelined for a month after picking up a hamstring injury during Manchester United's 3-1 win over Everton last week. Reuters 10 November, 2020 22:27 IST Luke Shaw limped off during the closing stages of the match against Everton on Saturday. - Reuters Reuters 10 November, 2020 22:27 IST Manchester United left back Luke Shaw will be sidelined for a month after picking up a hamstring injury in Saturday's 3-1 win at Everton, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.Shaw, 25, limped off during the closing stages of the match and was replaced by Axel Tuanzebe.RELATED| Alexander-Arnold out of England matches after injury The England defender is expected to miss the upcoming Premier League games against West Bromwich Albion, Southampton and West Ham United as well as Champions League clashes with Istanbul Basaksehir, Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.RELATED| Barcelona's Fati out for four months after knee surgery Shaw had played every minute of United's Premier League campaign before the injury and his absence will pave the way for new recruit Alex Telles, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month but has since recovered, to make his Premier League bow. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos