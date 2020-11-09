Football Football Alexander-Arnold out of England matches after injury Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss England's upcoming Nations League games after picking up an injury in his team's 1-1 draw at Manchester City. Reuters 09 November, 2020 10:33 IST Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts after sustaining an injury. - REUTERS Reuters 09 November, 2020 10:33 IST Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss England's upcoming Nations League games after picking up an injury late in his team's 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Sunday.The right back went off with what appeared to be a calf injury mid-way through the second half and his manager Juergen Klopp said he was out of the internationals.READ| Ibrahimovic misses another penalty, grabs equaliser in Milan draw “He will be out of England. Scan tomorrow and then we will see,” said the German.READ| Manchester United beats Arsenal to go top of Women's Super League England face Ireland on November 12 before playing Nations League A Group 2 games against Belgium on November 15 and Iceland on November 18. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos