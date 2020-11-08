Football

Manchester United beats Arsenal to go top of Women's Super League

Jess Sigsworth found Ella Toone on the edge of the area as she swept the ball home to send Manchester United top with 16 points from six games.

Reuters
08 November, 2020 23:08 IST
Manchester United Women

Manchester United's Ella Toone celebrates with her teammates after scoring the winner against Arsenal on Sunday.   -  Getty Images

With Ella Toone scoring the winner in the 83rd minute against Arsenal on Sunday, Manchester United went top of Women's Super League.

With Arsenal's potent attack struggling for once, Jess Sigsworth found Toone on the edge of the area as she swept the ball home to send her side top with 16 points after six games.

Earlier in the afternoon striker Beth England scored twice in three minutes as Chelsea climbed to third in the table on 13 points following a comfortable 4-0 win over Everton.

Aston Villa grabbed its first win of the season with a 2-0 victory away to Brighton and Hove Albion, while West Ham United also won away with Emily van Egmond scoring in the 73rd minute to secure a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City.

On Saturday, Manchester City cruised to an 8-1 win over Bristol City, which was missing a slew of first-team players due to COVID-19 precautions, while second-bottom Tottenham Hotspur picked up a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Reading.

United hosts City next week in the Manchester derby, while Chelsea take on Arsenal in London and the bottom two sides Bristol and Tottenham Hotspur also face off.

