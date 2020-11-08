Miranchuk goal denies Inter win at Atalanta

Inter Milan winless run extended to four games across competitions as it was held to a 1-1 draw at Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday.

Lautaro Martinez headed in Ashley Young's cross to give Inter the lead in the 58th minute before it was pegged back by an equaliser from Aleksei Miranchuk in the 79th minute.

Inter spent the closing stages on the back foot as Atalanta, smarting from a 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool in the Champions League, pressed for a late winner.

Atalanta stayed fifth in Serie A with 13 points, one place and one point above Inter.

Antonio Conte's Inter, runner-up in Serie A last season, had a chance to go 2-0 ahead but Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello made a double save to deny Arturo Vidal and Nicolo Barella.

Elsewhere, Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a hat-trick to give AS Roma a 3-1 win at Genoa which lifted it to third with 14 points.

The Armenian headed in from a corner in first-half stoppage for Roma, which was missing forward Edin Dzeko after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (R) starred in AS Roma's win with a fine hat-trick. - AP

Marko Pjaca broke clear to equalise five minutes after half-time before Mkhitaryan volleyed in a Bruno Peres cross in the 67th minute and scored with another volley five minutes from time.

Torino drew 0-0 at home to bottom side Crotone in the other afternoon match.