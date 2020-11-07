Football

Joao Pedro, Nandez give Cagliari win over 10-man Sampdoria

Joao Pedro scores during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Sampdoria on Saturday.   -  AP

Second-half goals from Joao Pedro and Nahitan Nandez gave Cagliari a 2-0 win over 10-man Sampdoria who had a player sent off before halftime in Serie A on Saturday.

The game swung Cagliari's way in the 38th minute when Nandez intercepted a poor back pass and appeared to have a clear run on goal.

He was brought down by Tommaso Augello, who was initially given a yellow card which was changed to a red after a VAR review.

Cagliari went ahead three minutes after halftime when Joao Pedro ran into Lorenzo Tonelli and the referee awarded a penalty which the Brazilian converted himself for his fifth goal of the season.

Jakub Jankto fired wide for Sampdoria before Giovanni Simeone sent Nandez clear to score Cagliari's second in the 69th minute.

The Sardinians thought they had added a third when Riccardo Sottil had the ball in the net but it was disallowed for offside following a long VAR review. The result left both sides with 10 points from seven games.

