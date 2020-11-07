Football La-Liga La-Liga Real Madrid's Casemiro, Hazard test positive for COVID-19 Midfielder Casemiro and forward Eden Hazard have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their La Liga clash at Valencia, Real Madrid said. Reuters Madrid 07 November, 2020 16:53 IST Eden Hazard in action during Real Madrid's Champions League match against Inter Milan. - AP Photo Reuters Madrid 07 November, 2020 16:53 IST Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro and forward Eden Hazard have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their La Liga clash at Valencia, the Spanish champions said on Saturday.“Our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the COVID-19 tests carried out on Friday morning,” Real said in a statement. Read: Roberto Mancini tests positive for COVID-19 The club said that all other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with them, had returned negative tests.Real defender Eder Militao had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and was forced to miss Tuesday's 3-2 victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League.Real, which is a point and place behind La Liga leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand, faces 13th-placed Valencia on Sunday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos