Roberto Mancini tests positive for COVID-19

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has tested positive for COVID-19, the country’s football federation (FIGC) said on Friday.

The FIGC said in a statement that the 55-year-old was asymptomatic and in self isolation at his home in Rome.

Italy has three fixtures in the next two weeks - a friendly against visiting Estonia on Wednesday followed by Nations League matches at home to Poland on November 15 and in Bosnia on November 18.