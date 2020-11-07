Football Football Roberto Mancini tests positive for COVID-19 The FIGC says in a statement Mancini was asymptomatic and in self isolation at his home in Rome. Reuters 07 November, 2020 09:23 IST Italy coach Roberto Mancini. - AP Reuters 07 November, 2020 09:23 IST Italy coach Roberto Mancini has tested positive for COVID-19, the country’s football federation (FIGC) said on Friday.The FIGC said in a statement that the 55-year-old was asymptomatic and in self isolation at his home in Rome.ALSO READ | Maradona sedated to help ease recovery from alcohol addictionItaly has three fixtures in the next two weeks - a friendly against visiting Estonia on Wednesday followed by Nations League matches at home to Poland on November 15 and in Bosnia on November 18. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos