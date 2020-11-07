Football

Roberto Mancini tests positive for COVID-19

The FIGC says in a statement Mancini was asymptomatic and in self isolation at his home in Rome.

Reuters
07 November, 2020 09:23 IST

Italy coach Roberto Mancini. - AP

Reuters
07 November, 2020 09:23 IST

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has tested positive for COVID-19, the country’s football federation (FIGC) said on Friday.

The FIGC said in a statement that the 55-year-old was asymptomatic and in self isolation at his home in Rome.

ALSO READ | Maradona sedated to help ease recovery from alcohol addiction

Italy has three fixtures in the next two weeks - a friendly against visiting Estonia on Wednesday followed by Nations League matches at home to Poland on November 15 and in Bosnia on November 18.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know

  Dugout videos