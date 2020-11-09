Football Football Barcelona's Fati out for four months after knee surgery Barcelona's Ansu Fati will be sidelined for the next four months after undergoing a knee surgery. He injured his left knee during Saturday's win over Real Betis. Reuters 09 November, 2020 22:07 IST Ansu Fati will miss Barca's crunch Liga trip to Atletico Madrid later this month, the remainder of the Champions League group stages and the Spanish Super Cup. - AP Reuters 09 November, 2020 22:07 IST Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will be sidelined for four months after undergoing knee surgery, the La Liga club said on Monday.Fati, who turned 18 last month, ruptured the internal meniscus in his left knee during Barcelona's 5-2 home win over Real Betis on Saturday.“Ansu Fati has been operated on successfully by Dr. Ramon Cugat... under the supervision of the Club's medical staff,” Barcelona said in a statement. “The player will be out for approximately four months.”RELATED| Asensio replaces injured Fati in Spain's national team Fati will miss Barca's crunch Liga trip to Atletico Madrid later this month, the remainder of the Champions League group stages and the Spanish Super Cup, set to be held in January in Saudi Arabia.The teenager has been one of Barca's standout performers this season, scoring five goals in 10 appearances in La Liga and the Champions League.RELATED| Sensational Fati shows there is life after Messi Last season he became the club's youngest ever league goalscorer and the youngest scorer in the history of the Champions League. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos