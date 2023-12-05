MagazineBuy Print

Lyon fans banned from rescheduled game at Marseille

It also stated that the club is very frequently a source of disturbances to public order because of the violent behaviour of certain supporters or individuals claiming to be supporters of this team.

Published : Dec 05, 2023 22:23 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO - Lyon fans try to break the net on the stands prior to the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Lyon at the Velodrome Stadium, in Marseille, France on October 29.
FILE PHOTO - Lyon fans try to break the net on the stands prior to the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Lyon at the Velodrome Stadium, in Marseille, France on October 29. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - Lyon fans try to break the net on the stands prior to the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Lyon at the Velodrome Stadium, in Marseille, France on October 29. | Photo Credit: AP

Olympique Lyonnais fans have been banned from travelling to the rescheduled Ligue 1 game at Olympique de Marseille due to the risk of serious confrontation between supporters, the French Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The original game, on October 29, was called off after Lyon’s team bus was pelted with stones, injuring coach Fabio Grosso, since been replaced, as the players made their way to the Stade Velodrome. The rescheduled game takes place on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday 6 December 2023 from midnight to midnight, the individual or collective travel of any person claiming to be a supporter of the Olympique Lyonnais club or behaving as such, is prohibited between the municipalities of the Rhone department and the municipality of Marseille,” the Order in the Official Journal said.

The decree said there is a real and serious risk of a clash between the supporters of the two clubs due to the animosity they feel towards each other.

It also stated that the club is very frequently a source of disturbances to public order because of the violent behaviour of certain supporters or individuals claiming to be supporters of this team.

On Saturday a Nantes fan was stabbed before its match with Nice at the Beaujoire Stadium.

