MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Matip adds to Liverpool’s injury woes ahead of Sheffield United clash

Matip injured his knee during the second half of Liverpool’s 4-3 victory over Fulham at Anfield on Sunday -- a result that lifted Jurgen Klopp’s side a point above Manchester City in the standings.

Published : Dec 05, 2023 21:51 IST , LIVERPOOL - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s Joel Matip receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the Premier League match against Fulham.
Liverpool’s Joel Matip receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the Premier League match against Fulham. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Joel Matip receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the Premier League match against Fulham. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool are facing a growing injury list ahead of their Premier League clash at bottom club Sheffield United on Wednesday with defender Joel Matip the latest casualty.

Matip injured his knee during the second half of Liverpool’s 4-3 victory over Fulham at Anfield on Sunday - a result that lifted Juergen Klopp’s side a point above Manchester City into second place and two points behind leader Arsenal.

“I don’t know the exact timescale but it doesn’t look good,” Klopp said of Matip’s condition. “That is something we can say. The scan is not done yet so we don’t know exactly but it is not great. From the first minute it was clear.

“I spoke to him and said: ‘Ah no, that is not good’. But how long (he will be injured for), we don’t know.”

Forward Diogo Jota is improving after the muscle injury sustained in last month’s 1-1 draw at Manchester City but will not be involved while goalkeeper Alisson Becker remains out.

On top of that full back Andy Robertson is still recovering from shoulder surgery, midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has suffered a succession of setbacks since returning from an adductor injury and Thiago Alcantara has not played a minute all season.

With a packed fixture list ahead it is hardly ideal although a trip to Sheffield United should not pose too many problems, even if it did reappoint former fan favourite Chris Wilder as manager on Tuesday after sacking Paul Heckingbottom.

“First thing, we can probably bin our analysis!” Klopp said after the managerial change at Bramall Lane.

“We have to focus on ourselves, I don’t think he (Wilder) will change too much -- what can he change in that short period? He probably has his press conference now, training after that and maybe another session in the morning.”

The match offers Egypt forward Mohamed Salah the chance to notch his 200th goal for Liverpool.

“He is right up there. A player with his numbers I’m not sure I will ever coach again,” Klopp said. “His development as a man is incredible and very impressive, as a player as well.

“All-time great, without a shadow of a doubt.” (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Related stories

Related Topics

Joel Matip /

Liverpool /

Sheffield United /

Jurgen Klopp

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Not a good moment to face Manchester United, says Chelsea’s Pochettino
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Matip adds to Liverpool’s injury woes ahead of Sheffield United clash
    Reuters
  3. Sports federations ask IOC to admit Russian athletes as neutrals for 2024 Olympics
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics a ‘considerable challenge’ for bomb disposal squad
    Reuters
  5. Balance the key for squash star Rohan as bigger challenges await
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Not a good moment to face Manchester United, says Chelsea’s Pochettino
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Matip adds to Liverpool’s injury woes ahead of Sheffield United clash
    Reuters
  3. Manchester City is going to win the league again, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  4. Manchester City charged by FA over player conduct in Spurs draw
    Reuters
  5. Arteta says he expects difficult game at “remarkable” Luton Town
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Not a good moment to face Manchester United, says Chelsea’s Pochettino
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Matip adds to Liverpool’s injury woes ahead of Sheffield United clash
    Reuters
  3. Sports federations ask IOC to admit Russian athletes as neutrals for 2024 Olympics
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics a ‘considerable challenge’ for bomb disposal squad
    Reuters
  5. Balance the key for squash star Rohan as bigger challenges await
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment