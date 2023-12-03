MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Liverpool scores two late goals in 4-3 thriller against Fulham

Liverpool is two points adrift of leader Arsenal, while Manchester City is third on 29 points, but plays later on Sunday. Fulham is 14th.

Published : Dec 03, 2023 23:03 IST , LIVERPOOL - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Liverpool‘s Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after the match.
Liverpool‘s Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool‘s Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool scored two late goals a minute apart including Trent Alexander-Arnold’s winner in the 88th minute in its breathless 4-3 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Wataru Endo scored in the 87th minute, while a debut strike from Alexis Mac Allister and an own goal by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno after Alexander-Arnold’s spectacular free kick lifted Juergen Klopp’s team into second in the standings on 31 points.

Liverpool is two points adrift of leader Arsenal, while Manchester City is third on 29 points, but plays later on Sunday. Fulham is 14th.

Harry Wilson, Kenny Tete and Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored for Fulham, which twice clawed back from being a goal behind.

Liverpool remains unbeaten at Anfield in the Premier League since October 2022. 

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Fulham /

Premier League /

Wataru Endo /

Alexis Mac Allister /

Arsenal /

Manchester City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia highlights, 5th T20I: IND wins by 6 runs as Arshdeep defends 10 in the last over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Liverpool scores two late goals in 4-3 thriller against Fulham
    Reuters
  3. India beats Australia in the 5th T20I and wins the series 4-1 as Arshdeep successfully defends in the final over
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Premier League: Fernandez double helps 10-man Chelsea to 3-2 win over Brighton
    Reuters
  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Gujarat beats Bengaluru 34-31 in thriller before Ajinkya Pawar’s one-man show leads Tamil to 42-31 win over Delhi - PKL 10 matchday 2 updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Liverpool scores two late goals in 4-3 thriller against Fulham
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Fernandez double helps 10-man Chelsea to 3-2 win over Brighton
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Gordon strike lifts Newcastle to victory over Man United
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Arsenal beats Wolves to go four points clear at top
    Reuters
  5. Arsenal’s Kai Havertz hitting his stride, says manager Mikel Arteta
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia highlights, 5th T20I: IND wins by 6 runs as Arshdeep defends 10 in the last over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Liverpool scores two late goals in 4-3 thriller against Fulham
    Reuters
  3. India beats Australia in the 5th T20I and wins the series 4-1 as Arshdeep successfully defends in the final over
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Premier League: Fernandez double helps 10-man Chelsea to 3-2 win over Brighton
    Reuters
  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Gujarat beats Bengaluru 34-31 in thriller before Ajinkya Pawar’s one-man show leads Tamil to 42-31 win over Delhi - PKL 10 matchday 2 updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment