Premier League: Liverpool scores two late goals in 4-3 thriller against Fulham

Liverpool scored two late goals a minute apart including Trent Alexander-Arnold’s winner in the 88th minute in its breathless 4-3 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Wataru Endo scored in the 87th minute, while a debut strike from Alexis Mac Allister and an own goal by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno after Alexander-Arnold’s spectacular free kick lifted Juergen Klopp’s team into second in the standings on 31 points.
Liverpool is two points adrift of leader Arsenal, while Manchester City is third on 29 points, but plays later on Sunday. Fulham is 14th.
Harry Wilson, Kenny Tete and Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored for Fulham, which twice clawed back from being a goal behind.
Liverpool remains unbeaten at Anfield in the Premier League since October 2022.
