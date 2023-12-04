MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arteta says he expects difficult game at “remarkable” Luton Town

Arsenal moved two points clear of Liverpool on top of the standings following its 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton on Saturday, while Luton is 17th in its debut season in the top flight.

Published : Dec 04, 2023 22:27 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta applauds supporters at the end of the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium, in London.
Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta applauds supporters at the end of the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium, in London. | Photo Credit: ALASTAIR GRANT/ AP
infoIcon

Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta applauds supporters at the end of the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium, in London. | Photo Credit: ALASTAIR GRANT/ AP

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he admires Luton Town and its “remarkable” journey to get to the Premier League, adding he expects a difficult game at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday.

“It’s an inspiring place and what they’ve done is remarkable. The way they did it and what they transmit is an amazing story,” Arteta told reporters on Monday.

ALSO READ: Christian Pulisic enjoying new lease of life at Milan ahead of Copa America

Arsenal moved two points clear of Liverpool on top of the standings following its 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton on Saturday, while Luton, which climbed its way up from non-league football to the Premier League in nine years, is 17th in its debut season in the top flight, two points above the drop zone.

“They deserve all the credit they’re getting from last season and the close games they’ve had this season,” Arteta said. “(Tuesday) will be an intense and difficult match.

“(Rob Edwards) is a great coach and a really special person. You can tell that in the way his team plays. I think they’re a really good team and that doesn’t reflect in their results. It’s inspiring to play them and we’re ready to go.”

Bukayo Saka, who scored against Wolves on Saturday, could make his 200th appearance for the club on Saturday.

“It’s not bad, is it? It’s gone really fast but it shows his consistency over the years. The impact he’s had on the team has been really positive,” Arteta said.

“It’s like watching a kid be raised and as he’s got older and more mature, he’s kept the same level of humbleness.”

“Bukayo is a special guy, we have him with us and we hope too for many years to come. He wants no limits and his team mates are getting to understand that now. There’s room for him to keep growing.”

Arteta said a decision will be made Tuesday on defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, who was taken off against Wolves “as a precaution.”

“He’s a strong boy, hopefully he will be fine,” Arteta said.

After Manchester City’s 3-3 draw with Tottenham on Sunday ended on a controversial referee’s decision, City manager Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports, “I will not do a Mikel Arteta comment.”

Arteta had called a VAR check in Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle on November 4 an “absolute disgrace” in a post-game rant. Asked if he had cracked a smile when he heard Guardiola mention his name, Arteta gave a half-hearted smile and said: “Onto the next (question) please, thank you.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Arsenal /

Liverpool /

Luton Town /

Mikel Arteta

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dipa Karmakar focuses on Paris Olympics spot after Asian Games disappointment
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arteta says he expects difficult game at “remarkable” Luton Town
    Reuters
  3. ATP Rankings: Novak Djokovic finishes at No. 1 for a record-extending eighth time
    AP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, December 4
    Team Sportstar
  5. Unnati Hooda keen to perform well in Guwahati Masters
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Arteta says he expects difficult game at “remarkable” Luton Town
    Reuters
  2. Guardiola unconcerned as Man City winless run goes on
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Kulusevski earns Tottenham dramatic draw at Man City
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Liverpool scores two late goals in 4-3 thriller against Fulham
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Fernandez double helps 10-man Chelsea to 3-2 win over Brighton
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dipa Karmakar focuses on Paris Olympics spot after Asian Games disappointment
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arteta says he expects difficult game at “remarkable” Luton Town
    Reuters
  3. ATP Rankings: Novak Djokovic finishes at No. 1 for a record-extending eighth time
    AP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, December 4
    Team Sportstar
  5. Unnati Hooda keen to perform well in Guwahati Masters
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment