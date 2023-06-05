Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

‘Playing my best,’ says Rodri as Manchester City eyes European glory

Rodri joined City in 2019 from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth around 50 million pounds ($62.1 million) and has won three top-flight titles.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 12:54 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s Rodrigo holds the winners’ trophy as he celebrates winning the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United.
Manchester City’s Rodrigo holds the winners’ trophy as he celebrates winning the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Rodrigo holds the winners’ trophy as he celebrates winning the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester City’s Rodri says he is playing his best soccer as his team bids to claim a historic treble when the Premier League champions face Inter Milan in Saturday’s Champions League final.

ALSO READ
Benzema’s Real exit ‘surprise to everyone’, says Ancelotti

The 26-year-old Spanish midfielder and his teammates can achieve sporting immortality against Inter in Istanbul, where City can be crowned European champions for the first time and match arch-rivals Manchester United’s 1998-99 still treble.

Rodri joined City in 2019 from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth around 50 million pounds ($62.1 million) and has won three top-flight titles.

“I feel in the best moment - physically, mentally, the way I understand the game,” Rodri told reporters after they beat United 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

“I have tried to grow and learn. This is my fourth year, and there have been lots of lessons. I feel more mature.

ALSO READ
Ibrahimović: It’s time to say goodbye to football

“But you have to win. It’s not only about playing well, it is about being part of a winning team.”

Rodri said that City have “tried to learn a lot from the past” after coming closer to European glory in the past seasons.

City featured in the 2020-21 Champions League final, where they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea in Porto.

But City are now the favourites to beat Inter after winning their fifth Premier League title in six seasons last month.

“Pep said you will not be ‘big, big’ if you don’t win in Europe. It’s the exam we have to pass again,” Rodri added.

“It’s another final and we are ready. I’m going to push the guys to be ourselves, be confident, try our best and fight for the final.”

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Rodri /

Champions League /

Inter Milan /

Premier League 2022-23 /

UEFA Champions League /

FA Cup /

Atletico Madrid /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Playing my best,’ says Rodri as Manchester City eyes European glory
    Reuters
  2. Sunil Gavaskar: WTC final venue should be around the world instead of just one country
    Sunil Gavaskar
  3. India must go with two spinners for WTC 2023 final: Monty Panesar
    PTI
  4. Who will win Wimbledon?
    Paul Fein
  5. Babar Azam, Rizwan join Harvard Business School
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. ‘Playing my best,’ says Rodri as Manchester City eyes European glory
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Juventus fails to qualify for Europa league despite win at Udinese
    Reuters
  3. Ibrahimović: It’s time to say goodbye to football
    AP
  4. Champion Napoli ends season with 2-0 win over bottom side Sampdoria
    Reuters
  5. Benzema scores on farewell but Real held at home by Bilbao
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Playing my best,’ says Rodri as Manchester City eyes European glory
    Reuters
  2. Sunil Gavaskar: WTC final venue should be around the world instead of just one country
    Sunil Gavaskar
  3. India must go with two spinners for WTC 2023 final: Monty Panesar
    PTI
  4. Who will win Wimbledon?
    Paul Fein
  5. Babar Azam, Rizwan join Harvard Business School
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment