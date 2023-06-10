Magazine

Pressure takes us to new heights, says City’s Dias

Dias said City will embrace the pressure of being the favourites and take the opportunity to finally clinch the trophy which has eluded the side.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 10:29 IST , ISTANBUL - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ruben Dias at a press conference on the eve of the Champions League final.
Ruben Dias at a press conference on the eve of the Champions League final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Manchester City has a team full of captains who thrive under pressure, defender Ruben Dias said on the eve of Saturday’s Champions League final against Inter Milan.

City will be favourite against the Italian side, a situation it also found itself in against Chelsea in the final two years ago, only to surprisingly lose.

This time City is even bigger favourite to deliver and Dias said it will embrace the opportunity to finally clinch the trophy that has proved so elusive since Sheikh Mansour began bank-rolling City’s domestic dominance in 2008.

“We love the pressure, we love it, the pressure will make you run faster, jump higher, be more focused, that’s what these kind of games needs,” he told reporters.

Inter won’t just defend, says Man City’s Guardiola

“We need to embrace it. We enjoy the moment, we know what it means to the club, the fans, our families and we never forget to enjoy it.”

Portuguese defender Dias said the leadership qualities of the squad have helped City churn its way to a domestic double, relentlessly hunting down Arsenal in the Premier League and seeing off Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

“You can see the character of a team in these stages. You can see whether they want to move forward or starts hiding,” he said.

“Our team shows up every time and tomorrow will be no different. We’ve got five captains but all of us are kind of captains on our own and we can step up when the time is right. It’s a special characteristic our team has.”

