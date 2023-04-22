Match Preview

It has been 15 years since a team from outside the Premier League reached the FA Cup final.

Sheffield United is looking to end that wait, even if it’s not the priority in a defining few days for the club with plenty on its plate.

On Saturday, the team nicknamed the Blades will attempt to deliver one of the biggest FA Cups shocks in years by beating Manchester City in the first of the semifinal matches at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Today, Sheffield United can seal a return to the lucrative Premier League with a home win over West Bromwich Albion in the second-division Championship.

In the long term, getting back in the Premier League after an absence of two years is more important for Sheffield United, simply for financial reasons. It will net the club guaranteed income of about 200 million pounds ($250 million) through broadcast deals, prize money and other benefits.

For manager Paul Heckingbottom, the run to the FA Cup semifinals — which has included wins over Hollywood-owned Wrexham and Premier League team Tottenham — has simply been a “break from the league.”