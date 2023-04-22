Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the FA Cup semifinal first leg between Manchester City and Sheffield United, being played from the Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Paul Heckingbottom, Sheffield United manager:
If we achieve what we want to achieve in the league, then this is going to be the kind of test we are facing every single week. So why not try and test ourselves now?
We are not daft, we know we have to focus on playing one of the best teams in the world. We’re not being silly about it. We know we have to have them having an off day and for us to be at our very best, maybe beyond that, to do it. But we’re going to relish it, give it a real go.
It has been 15 years since a team from outside the Premier League reached the FA Cup final.
Sheffield United is looking to end that wait, even if it’s not the priority in a defining few days for the club with plenty on its plate.
On Saturday, the team nicknamed the Blades will attempt to deliver one of the biggest FA Cups shocks in years by beating Manchester City in the first of the semifinal matches at Wembley Stadium this weekend.
Today, Sheffield United can seal a return to the lucrative Premier League with a home win over West Bromwich Albion in the second-division Championship.
In the long term, getting back in the Premier League after an absence of two years is more important for Sheffield United, simply for financial reasons. It will net the club guaranteed income of about 200 million pounds ($250 million) through broadcast deals, prize money and other benefits.
For manager Paul Heckingbottom, the run to the FA Cup semifinals — which has included wins over Hollywood-owned Wrexham and Premier League team Tottenham — has simply been a “break from the league.”
When and where will Manchester City vs Sheffield United be played?
The FA Cup semifinal between Manchester City and Sheffield United will be played at the Wembley Stadium. The match is scheduled for a 9:30 pm kick-off IST.
When and where to watch Manchester City vs Sheffield United in India?
The FA Cup semifinal, Manchester City vs Sheffield United, will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network.
How can I live stream the FA Cup semifinal, Manchester City vs Sheffield United?
The FA Cup semifinal between Manchester City and Sheffield United will be live streamed on Sony LIV.