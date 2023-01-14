English Premier League side Manchester United on Saturday announced the signing of Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley.

The Netherlands international though, will not be eligible to take part in United’s clash against rival Manchester City on Saturday.

“I’ve played against the club in the past and it’s a fantastic feeling to now have the chance to pull on the famous red shirt,” said Weghorst in a statement released by the club.

💪 You'll want to read Wout's first words as a United player...#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2023

“I’ve seen United’s progress under Erik ten Hag this season and can’t wait to start playing my part in pushing the team towards its aims.” he added.

The 30-year-old had been on loan, that was terminated prematurely, at Besiktas this season, scoring nine goals and assisting four times in 18 appearances.

Additionally, he has made 414 club appearances in the Netherlands, Germany, England and Turkey, scoring 172 goals.

Weghorst has 19 caps for the Dutch national team, scoring five goals, including two at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The striker will be an important addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad, that already has the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Anthony Elanga.