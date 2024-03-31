MLS: Suarez on target but Miami draws, Messi’s return date unsure

Luis Suarez bagged his fifth goal of the season as Inter Miami was held to a 1-1 draw against New York City FC in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Former Barcelona and Liverpool star Suarez glanced in a Julian Gressel free kick in the 15th minute to fire Miami into the lead at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

But Miami’s hopes of securing all three points were thwarted by a dogged New York performance, which got its reward when Costa Rica international Alonso Martinez equalised on 34 minutes.

Miami, which thrashed 4-0 against New York Red Bulls in their last outing, created a string of clear chances after the City leveller but was frustrated by a superb performance from goalkeeper Matthew Freese.

Freese pulled off several fine saves, including a brilliant one-handed block from Suarez in the 80th minute as Miami pressed for an equaliser.

Miami, once again without the injured Lionel Messi, remained in second place in the Eastern Conference following the draw, one point behind leaders Cincinnati.

Miami coach Gerardo Martino -- who had lambasted his team after last week’s drubbing by the New York Red Bulls -- praised his side’s performance.

“In nine months here, I’ve never been disappointed in a game like I was last Saturday,” Martino said. “Today, what the team did was very commendable. They played well and created many scoring chances.”

Martino, meanwhile, said Messi’s fitness was still being evaluated as Miami prepares for Wednesday’s CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first-leg game with Mexican side Monterrey. Messi has not played since suffering a strained hamstring two weeks ago.

“We will evaluate it day by day, and make a decision on Tuesday,” Martino said. “Wednesday’s game is very important, but we have to think about the entire year, not just one game.”