Mexico vs Jamaica, Copa America 2024: Predicted XIs; Team news ahead of MEX v JAM Group B match

Both Mexico and Jamaica will be bidding to get their respective 2024 Copa America campaigns off to positive starts when they lock horns at the competition on Sunday.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 09:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Edson Alvarez of Mexico practices at Houston Dynamo FC Training Camp ahead of his game against Jamaica in Houston, Texas.
Edson Alvarez of Mexico practices at Houston Dynamo FC Training Camp ahead of his game against Jamaica in Houston, Texas.
infoIcon

Edson Alvarez of Mexico practices at Houston Dynamo FC Training Camp ahead of his game against Jamaica in Houston, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Competing in the Copa America for just the third time in its history, Jamaica will be bidding to get its Group B campaign off to the perfect start against Mexico on Sunday.

Jamaica has never managed to win a match at the Copa America, while Mexico’s best-ever performance at the tournament came in 1993, when it was runners-up to Argentina.

Jaime Lozano’s side was last in competitive action at the end of March, suffering a 2-0 defeat to the United States in the final of the Concacaf Nations League.

Jamaica, meanwhile, is in search of its first win over Mexico since a friendly in July 2017, with the latter winning three of its last five matches, including a 3-0 success in their last meeting in the Concacaf Gold Cup in July 2023.

PERU VS CHILE PREDICTED LINEUPS

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): J Gonzalez (GK); J Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga; E Sanchez, Alvarez, Chavez; Antuna, Gimenez, Vega

Venezuela Predicted XI (3-4-3): Blake (GK); Lowe, Hector, Bernard; Latibeaudiere, Palmer, Johnson, Anderson; Decordova-Reid, Antonio, Nicholson

