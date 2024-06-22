Mexico vs Jamaica, Copa America 2024: Predicted XIs; Team news ahead of MEX v JAM Group B match

Competing in the Copa America for just the third time in its history, Jamaica will be bidding to get its Group B campaign off to the perfect start against Mexico on Sunday.

Jamaica has never managed to win a match at the Copa America, while Mexico’s best-ever performance at the tournament came in 1993, when it was runners-up to Argentina.

Jaime Lozano’s side was last in competitive action at the end of March, suffering a 2-0 defeat to the United States in the final of the Concacaf Nations League.

Jamaica, meanwhile, is in search of its first win over Mexico since a friendly in July 2017, with the latter winning three of its last five matches, including a 3-0 success in their last meeting in the Concacaf Gold Cup in July 2023.

PERU VS CHILE PREDICTED LINEUPS

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): J Gonzalez (GK); J Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga; E Sanchez, Alvarez, Chavez; Antuna, Gimenez, Vega

Venezuela Predicted XI (3-4-3): Blake (GK); Lowe, Hector, Bernard; Latibeaudiere, Palmer, Johnson, Anderson; Decordova-Reid, Antonio, Nicholson