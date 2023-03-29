Football

Mitrovic ‘regrets’ referee barge in FA Cup quarterfinal as lengthy ban looms

Mitrovic was shown a straight red card for grabbing Kavanagh after the referee awarded a penalty and dismissed Fulham’s Willian for deliberate handball on the line.

AFP
LONDON 29 March, 2023 23:10 IST
LONDON 29 March, 2023 23:10 IST
Fulham’s Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (R) argues with English referee Chris Kavanagh (L) and gets himself sent off during the English FA Cup quarterfinal football match between Manchester United and Fulham.

Fulham’s Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (R) argues with English referee Chris Kavanagh (L) and gets himself sent off during the English FA Cup quarterfinal football match between Manchester United and Fulham. | Photo Credit: AFP

Mitrovic was shown a straight red card for grabbing Kavanagh after the referee awarded a penalty and dismissed Fulham’s Willian for deliberate handball on the line.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic said on Wednesday that he regrets a push on referee Chris Kavanagh during a controversial FA Cup quarterfinal defeat at Manchester United that is expected to land the Serbian a lengthy ban.

Also Read
FA Cup: Manchester United beats Fulham 3-1 to reach semis; Willian, Mitrovic shown red cards

Mitrovic was shown a straight red card for grabbing Kavanagh after the referee awarded a penalty and dismissed Fulham’s Willian for deliberate handball on the line.

The Football Association have since announced the standard punishment for Mitrovic’s dismissal - a three-game ban - would be “clearly insufficient”.

Fulham was leading 1-0 at the time of the red cards but went on to lose 3-1.

“On a personal level, I regret my actions that led to me being sent off. I allowed my frustration to get the better of me, and how I reacted was wrong,” said Mitrovic in a statement posted on the club’s website.

“I have accepted the three-match ban for my red card, I have spoken to Chris Kavanagh to apologise, and I have volunteered to accept a club fine.

“I now want to do what I can to put this incident behind me and get back to helping my teammates on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Also Read
Team spirit fired Man Utd to Wembley, says Sabitzer

Fulham boss Marco Silva was also shown a red card at Old Trafford for his protestations towards the officials.

Silva has been charged with multiple misdemeanours, including improper conduct, improper behaviour and abusing match officials.

“I regret what happened and I have spoken to Chris Kavanagh to apologise,” said the Portuguese coach.

“He knows that I respect him and the job he has to do. Unfortunately, we did not see eye-to-eye on the day, but I recognise that he is one of the top referees in this country and I know that, when our paths cross again, there will be mutual respect between us.”

There have been calls for Mitrovic to be banned for up to 10 games.

The loss of the 28-year-old could prove vital in Fulham’s unexpected challenge to qualify for Europe.

Silva’s men sit ninth in the Premier League, three points off seventh, which is likely to be enough for a place in the Europa Conference League next season.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us