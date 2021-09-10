Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting overwhelms CRPF to reach quarters

Former champion Mohammedan Sporting proved too good for Central Reserve Police Force, winning 5-1 in a Durand Cup Group A contest at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

Azharuddin Mallick and Marcus Joseph shared four goals while substitute Brandon Vanlalremdika provided the finishing touch in stoppage time to help Sporting cruise to its second successive win and secure a quarterfinal berth from the group.

Darshpreet Singh got the lone reply for CRPF in the stoppage-time. FC Bengaluru United - which also made it to the knockout stage earlier - and Mohammedan Sporting play the concluding group league match to decide the topper.

Army Green beats Jamshedpur

Army Green kept alive its quarterfinal chances as it outplayed ISL side Jamshedpur FC 3-1 in a Group-B match at the Mohun Bagan ground on the same day. Deepak Singh scored once on either side of the two halves while Sochin Chhetri accounted for the other to complete Army Green’s impressive showing. Jamshedpur FC, which is fielding a mix of age-group and some senior squad Indian players, pulled one back through a penalty scored by Jitendra Singh.