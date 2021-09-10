Durand Cup 2021 LIVE: Jamshedpur FC vs Army Green

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Group B Jamshedpur FC vs Army Green Durand Cup game being played at the Mohun Bagan Club Ground, Kolkata. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the minute-by-minute update.

Match Preview

As we head closer to the knock-out stages of the 130th Durand Cup it will be Jamshedpur FC who will be taking on the 2016 Durand Cup Champions Army Green in Group B to be played at the Mohun Bagan Football Ground on Friday.

Jamshedpur FC already has one win under its belt courtesy a 34th minute goal by Lalruatmawia against Sudeva Delhi FC in its first encounter of the tournament and sits second in Group B.

READ | Jamshedpur FC 1-0 Sudeva FC Delhi HIGHLIGHTS

The Indian Super League (ISL) side will be looking to seal the deal with a win over of Army Green who lost its first match against FC Goa by 2-0.

While Jamshedpur FC, who has fielded a relatively younger side will be going into the match with the confidence of a win behind it, it will be do or die for the Indian Army outfit and a loss in this match will mean that it will mostly be out of the tournament.

Speaking on the match and qualifications for the Quarter-Final stage, Jamshedpur FC Coach, Noel Wilson said, “Yes, that's the aim when we play any match."

"But more importantly what matters is that the boys gain the experience of playing a big tournament like Durand Cup. And we want them to play as many matches as possible."

"The best way to do that right now is by winning the next game. As that will mean that the boys get to play more matches as they qualify for the knockouts.”

ALSO READ | Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa starts with a 2-0 win over Army Green

He also praised the opponents and said, “They are an Army side. They will have a great deal of discipline and will be very hard to break down. But we are looking forward to playing the match."

"It will be a great game of football for our young boys, I am sure.”

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter finals scheduled to kick-off from September 23, 2021.

The match is scheduled for a 3 pm kick-off from the Mohun Bagan Football Ground, Kolkata.

Complete Jamshedpur FC squad

Goalkeepers: Rehnesh TP, Pawan Kumar, Vishal Yadav Defenders: Subhash Barua, Stephen Eze, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, PC Laldinpuia, Anas Edathodika, Narennder Gahlot, Jitendra Singh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Boris Singh, Karan Amin, Billu Telli, Gaurab, Sapam Kennedy Singh, Alex, Gorachand Mamdi Forwards: Mobashir Rahman, Seiminlen Doungel, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Farukh Choudhary, Komal Thatal, Jordan Murray, Nerijus Valskis, Ishan Pandita



Complete Army Green Squad

Goalkeepers: Roluahpuia, Sayad Bin Abdul Kadir, Gagandeep Singh, Sarath Narayanana M, Debasish Ghosal Defenders: Subash P Limbu, Sebin Varghese, Chanabam Samananda Singh, Vikas Zanje, Vibin TV, Stanislaus CS, Ramandeep Singh, Nitin, Ayush, Bikram Limbu Midfielders: Shubham Rana, Muzammil MM, Soubhagyan Somaraj, Oinam Gautham Singh, Sochin Chhetri, Sukesh Leon K, Alan Thapa, Roel Lepcha, L Nanish Singh, L Deepak Singh, Bikash Budhthoki Forwards: PC Lallawankima, Dip Majumdar, Kamginlun Kipgen, Khundongbam Somananda Singh



Where can you watch?