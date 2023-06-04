Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Monaco sacks Clement after European failure

The Belgian 49-year-old took over from Croat Niko Kovac in January 2022 but could only lead it to sixth spot, two points below Lille in the Europa Conference League play-off round place.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 23:10 IST , Monaco - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File image of Philippe Clement.
File image of Philippe Clement. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File image of Philippe Clement. | Photo Credit: AFP

Monaco

Monaco announced on Sunday it had sacked coach Philippe Clement after the club finished outside the European places in Ligue 1.

The Belgian 49-year-old took over from Croat Niko Kovac in January 2022 but could only lead it to sixth spot, two points below Lille in the Europa Conference League play-off round place.

Photo: MICHAEL STEELE/ Getty Images

Roberto Firmino scored 111 goals in 362 appearances for Liverpool winning the PL League title, League Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and a Club World Cup each.

Photo: PETER NICHOLLS/ REUTERS

Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - May 28, 2023 Liverpool's James Milner reacts after playing his last match for the club REUTERS/Peter Nicholls EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Photo: PHIL NOBLE/ REUTERS

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool vs Manchester City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - January 14, 2018 Liverpoolâ€™s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Photo: MIKE HEWITT/ Getty Images

CARDIFF, WALES - APRIL 21: Naby Keita of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between Cardiff City and Liverpool FC at Cardiff City Stadium on April 21, 2019 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Photo: FC Barcelona via Getty Images

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 23: Arthur Melo of FC Barcelona kicks the ball during a training session at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on May 23, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Spanish LaLiga clubs are back training in groups of up to 10 players following the LaLiga's 'Return to Training' protocols. (Photo by Handout/FC Barcelona via Getty Images)

1 / 5
Roberto Firmino scored 111 goals in 362 appearances for Liverpool winning the PL League title, League Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and a Club World Cup each.
Photo: MICHAEL STEELE/ Getty Images

Clement’s contract on the Cote d’Azur ran until 2024 but he failed to repeat the feat of his first season in charge by taking Monaco to Champions League qualifying.

“The sporting dynamic at the end of this season which ended with a finish in the table that was below expectation showed that a change in charge of the first team was needed,” Monaco said in a statement.

“Monaco want to thank Philippe and his staff for their flawless investment since day one and wish them the best for their future.”

According to newspaper L’Equipe, ex-Leeds coach Jesse Marsch as well as Salzburg boss Matthias Jaissle are among the candidates to replace Clement.

Related Topics

AS Monaco /

Philippe Clement

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia favourites on paper but Indian players have edge in terms of match fitness: Shastri ahead of WTC final
    PTI
  2. Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao; La Liga LIVE: Half-time RMA 0-1 ATH, Sancet scores to wreck Benzema farewell
    Team Sportstar
  3. Monaco sacks Clement after European failure
    AFP
  4. Roland Garros 2023: Svitolina returns to French Open quarterfinals by downing Kasatkina
    Reuters
  5. Monfils and Svitolina - a support system for each other on and off the court
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Monaco sacks Clement after European failure
    AFP
  2. Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao; La Liga LIVE: Half-time RMA 0-1 ATH, Sancet scores to wreck Benzema farewell
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gundogan is HIM: Man City midfielder stakes claim to be best signing of Guardiola era
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad to sign Benzema on two-year deal - Saudi state media
    Reuters
  5. Karim Benzema’s top moments at Real Madrid: Ballon d’Or win, 2011 El Clasico goal, hat-trick vs PSG and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia favourites on paper but Indian players have edge in terms of match fitness: Shastri ahead of WTC final
    PTI
  2. Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao; La Liga LIVE: Half-time RMA 0-1 ATH, Sancet scores to wreck Benzema farewell
    Team Sportstar
  3. Monaco sacks Clement after European failure
    AFP
  4. Roland Garros 2023: Svitolina returns to French Open quarterfinals by downing Kasatkina
    Reuters
  5. Monfils and Svitolina - a support system for each other on and off the court
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment