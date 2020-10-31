Mumbai City signs Horam, Tondomba Singh; loans out duo to I-league

Mumbai City FC on Saturday announced the signing of midfielders Chanso Horam and Naorem Tondomba Singh, both inking deals that will keep them at the club until 2024.

As a part of its development, the duo will be loaned out for the 2020-21 campaign with 18-year old Chanso Horam heading to TRAU FC and Naorem Tondomba Singh heading to new I-League entrant Sudeva FC, a media release issued here said.

Both up-and-coming midfielders, Chanso last featured for NEROCA putting in impressive performances in the I-League and made 15 appearances for the Manipuri club.

Tondomba, 21, joins the Islanders after having plied his trade for East Bengal in the 2019-20 campaign, making nine appearances across all competitions.

"The club and I both agree that going out on loan at this point of time in my career will help me get more minutes and become a better player," Horam was quoted as saying in a media release.

Naorem Tondomba Singh said, "Mumbai City have shown a lot of faith in me, in what I can offer and I am thankful for that.

"They have a plan for young players like myself keeping in mind our growth and development. Going out to the I-League will help me hone my skills and I hope to return next season as a better player with more experience."

Mumbai, say to the newest additions to #TheIslanders' family, Chanso Horam and Naorem Tondomba Singh!



The duo will be playing in the I-League on loan for the 2020-21 season ⚽ pic.twitter.com/3RqeDOVPkB — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 31, 2020

Head coach, Sergio Lobera described the duo as exceptional talents in mid-field who have the ability to influence the game from the middle of the park.

"They are both still very young in their football careers, and after having had dialogues with the Club and the players, we have decided to loan them out for this season," the head coach added.