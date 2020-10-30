Mumbai City FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timings

Two-time semi-finalist Mumbai City FC will begin its seventh Indian Super League (ISL) season against NorthEast United FC on November 21, Saturday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

The Highlanders failed to qualify for the playoffs last season where it finish fifth on the league table.

The 2020-21 edition of ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Here's the list of Mumbai City FC's fixtures for 2020-2021 season (Matches only till Round 11)

Match No. Home Team Away Team Venue Date Time 1 NorthEast United FC Mumbai City FC Tilak Maidan Stadium Nov 21, 2020 7:30 pm 2 FC Goa Mumbai City FC Fatorda Stadium Nov 25, 2020 7:30 pm 3 Mumbai City FC SC East Bengal GMC Stadium Dec 1, 2020 7:30 pm 4 Mumbai City FC Odisha FC GMC Stadium Dec 6, 2020 5:00 pm 5 Mumbai City FC Chennaiyin FC GMC Stadium Dec 9, 2020 7:30 pm 6 Mumbai City FC Jamshedpur FC GMC Stadium Dec 14, 2020 7:30 pm 7 Hyderabad FC Mumbai City FC Tilak Maidan Stadium Dec 20, 2020 5:00 pm 8 Mumbai City FC Kerala Blasters FC GMC Stadium Jan 2, 2021 7:30 pm 9 Bengaluru FC Mumbai City FC Fatorda Stadium Jan 5, 2021 7:30 pm 10 ATK Mohun Bagan Mumbai City FC Fatorda Stadium Jan 11, 2021 7:30 pm

Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change.