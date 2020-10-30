ISL 2020-21

Mumbai City FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timings

Here's the schedule of Mumbai City FC for the 2020/21 ISL season. The two-time semi-finalist will begins its campaign against NorthEast United on November 21.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 October, 2020 18:47 IST

Two-time semi-finalist Mumbai City FC will begin its 2020-21 ISL season against NorthEast United FC on November 21, Saturday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.   -  TWITTER/MUMBAI CITY FC

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 October, 2020 18:47 IST

Two-time semi-finalist Mumbai City FC will begin its seventh Indian Super League (ISL) season against NorthEast United FC on November 21, Saturday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

The Highlanders failed to qualify for the playoffs last season where it finish fifth on the league table.

READ | ISL 2020-21 schedule announced: Complete ISL fixtures list, match timings, venues and teams

The 2020-21 edition of ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Here's the list of Mumbai City FC's fixtures for 2020-2021 season (Matches only till Round 11)

Match No.Home TeamAway TeamVenueDateTime
1NorthEast United FCMumbai City FCTilak Maidan StadiumNov 21, 20207:30 pm
2FC GoaMumbai City FCFatorda StadiumNov 25, 20207:30 pm
3Mumbai City FCSC East BengalGMC StadiumDec 1, 20207:30 pm
4Mumbai City FCOdisha FCGMC StadiumDec 6, 20205:00 pm
5Mumbai City FCChennaiyin FCGMC StadiumDec 9, 20207:30 pm
6Mumbai City FCJamshedpur FCGMC StadiumDec 14, 20207:30 pm
7Hyderabad FCMumbai City FCTilak Maidan StadiumDec 20, 20205:00 pm
8Mumbai City FCKerala Blasters FCGMC StadiumJan 2, 20217:30 pm
9Bengaluru FCMumbai City FCFatorda StadiumJan 5, 20217:30 pm
10ATK Mohun BaganMumbai City FCFatorda StadiumJan 11, 20217:30 pm

 

Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know

  Dugout videos