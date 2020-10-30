Football ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timings Here's the schedule of Mumbai City FC for the 2020/21 ISL season. The two-time semi-finalist will begins its campaign against NorthEast United on November 21. Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 18:47 IST Two-time semi-finalist Mumbai City FC will begin its 2020-21 ISL season against NorthEast United FC on November 21, Saturday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. - TWITTER/MUMBAI CITY FC Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 18:47 IST Two-time semi-finalist Mumbai City FC will begin its seventh Indian Super League (ISL) season against NorthEast United FC on November 21, Saturday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.The Highlanders failed to qualify for the playoffs last season where it finish fifth on the league table.READ | ISL 2020-21 schedule announced: Complete ISL fixtures list, match timings, venues and teams The 2020-21 edition of ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.Here's the list of Mumbai City FC's fixtures for 2020-2021 season (Matches only till Round 11)Match No.Home TeamAway TeamVenueDateTime1NorthEast United FCMumbai City FCTilak Maidan StadiumNov 21, 20207:30 pm2FC GoaMumbai City FCFatorda StadiumNov 25, 20207:30 pm3Mumbai City FCSC East BengalGMC StadiumDec 1, 20207:30 pm4Mumbai City FCOdisha FCGMC StadiumDec 6, 20205:00 pm5Mumbai City FCChennaiyin FCGMC StadiumDec 9, 20207:30 pm6Mumbai City FCJamshedpur FCGMC StadiumDec 14, 20207:30 pm7Hyderabad FCMumbai City FCTilak Maidan StadiumDec 20, 20205:00 pm8Mumbai City FCKerala Blasters FCGMC StadiumJan 2, 20217:30 pm9Bengaluru FCMumbai City FCFatorda StadiumJan 5, 20217:30 pm10ATK Mohun BaganMumbai City FCFatorda StadiumJan 11, 20217:30 pm Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos