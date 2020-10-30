Football ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timings Here's the schedule of Chennaiyin FC for the 2020/21 ISL season. The two-time champion will begin its campaign against Jamshedpur FC on November 24. Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 18:12 IST The 2019/20 runner-up Chennaiyin FC will begin its fresh campaign against Jamshedpur FC on November 24, Tuesday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. - TWITTER/CHENNAIYIN FC Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 18:12 IST Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC will start its 2020/21 ISL campaign against Jamshedpur FC on November 24, Tuesday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.Chennaiyin FC's resounding comeback from the halfway stage last season saw it finish runner-up after a 3-1 loss in the final to ATK.READ | ISL 2020-21 complete fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings in IST, teams and venues The 2020-21 edition of ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.Here's the list of Chennaiyin FC's fixtures for 2020-2021 season (Matches only till Round 11)Match No.Home TeamAway TeamVenueDateTime1Jamshedpur FCChennaiyin FCTilak Maidan StadiumNov 24, 20207:30 pm2Chennaiyin FCKerala Blasters FCGMC StadiumNov 29, 20207:30 pm3Chennaiyin FCBengaluru FCGMC StadiumDec 4, 20207:30 pm4Mumbai City FCChennaiyin FCGMC StadiumDec 9, 20207:30 pm5NorthEast United FCChennaiyin FCTilak Maidan StadiumDec 13, 20205:00 pm6FC GoaChennaiyin FCFatorda StadiumDec 19, 20207:30 pm7SC East BengalChennaiyin FCTilak Maidan StadiumDec 26, 20207:30 pm8Chennaiyin FCATK Mohun BaganGMC StadiumDec 29, 20207:30 pm9Chennaiyin FCHyderabad FCGMC StadiumJan 4, 20217:30 pm10Chennaiyin FCOdisha FCGMC StadiumJan 10, 20217:30 pm Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos