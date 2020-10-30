ISL 2020-21

Chennaiyin FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timings

Here's the schedule of Chennaiyin FC for the 2020/21 ISL season. The two-time champion will begin its campaign against Jamshedpur FC on November 24.

30 October, 2020 18:12 IST

The 2019/20 runner-up Chennaiyin FC will begin its fresh campaign against Jamshedpur FC on November 24, Tuesday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.   -  TWITTER/CHENNAIYIN FC

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC will start its 2020/21 ISL campaign against Jamshedpur FC on November 24, Tuesday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

Chennaiyin FC's resounding comeback from the halfway stage last season saw it finish runner-up after a 3-1 loss in the final to ATK.

READ | ISL 2020-21 complete fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings in IST, teams and venues

The 2020-21 edition of ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Here's the list of Chennaiyin FC's fixtures for 2020-2021 season (Matches only till Round 11)

Match No.Home TeamAway TeamVenueDateTime
1Jamshedpur FCChennaiyin FCTilak Maidan StadiumNov 24, 20207:30 pm
2Chennaiyin FCKerala Blasters FCGMC StadiumNov 29, 20207:30 pm
3Chennaiyin FCBengaluru FCGMC StadiumDec 4, 20207:30 pm
4Mumbai City FCChennaiyin FCGMC StadiumDec 9, 20207:30 pm
5NorthEast United FCChennaiyin FCTilak Maidan StadiumDec 13, 20205:00 pm
6FC GoaChennaiyin FCFatorda StadiumDec 19, 20207:30 pm
7SC East BengalChennaiyin FCTilak Maidan StadiumDec 26, 20207:30 pm
8Chennaiyin FCATK Mohun BaganGMC StadiumDec 29, 20207:30 pm
9Chennaiyin FCHyderabad FCGMC StadiumJan 4, 20217:30 pm
10Chennaiyin FCOdisha FCGMC StadiumJan 10, 20217:30 pm

 

Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change.

