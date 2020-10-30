Chennaiyin FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timings

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC will start its 2020/21 ISL campaign against Jamshedpur FC on November 24, Tuesday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

Chennaiyin FC's resounding comeback from the halfway stage last season saw it finish runner-up after a 3-1 loss in the final to ATK.

READ | ISL 2020-21 complete fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings in IST, teams and venues

The 2020-21 edition of ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Here's the list of Chennaiyin FC's fixtures for 2020-2021 season (Matches only till Round 11)

Match No. Home Team Away Team Venue Date Time 1 Jamshedpur FC Chennaiyin FC Tilak Maidan Stadium Nov 24, 2020 7:30 pm 2 Chennaiyin FC Kerala Blasters FC GMC Stadium Nov 29, 2020 7:30 pm 3 Chennaiyin FC Bengaluru FC GMC Stadium Dec 4, 2020 7:30 pm 4 Mumbai City FC Chennaiyin FC GMC Stadium Dec 9, 2020 7:30 pm 5 NorthEast United FC Chennaiyin FC Tilak Maidan Stadium Dec 13, 2020 5:00 pm 6 FC Goa Chennaiyin FC Fatorda Stadium Dec 19, 2020 7:30 pm 7 SC East Bengal Chennaiyin FC Tilak Maidan Stadium Dec 26, 2020 7:30 pm 8 Chennaiyin FC ATK Mohun Bagan GMC Stadium Dec 29, 2020 7:30 pm 9 Chennaiyin FC Hyderabad FC GMC Stadium Jan 4, 2021 7:30 pm 10 Chennaiyin FC Odisha FC GMC Stadium Jan 10, 2021 7:30 pm

Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change.