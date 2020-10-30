ISL 2020-21

FC Goa fixtures: ISL 2020/21 schedule, venues and timings

Here's the schedule of FC Goa for the 2020/21 ISL season. The two-time runner-up will begin its seventh season against Bengaluru FC on November 22.

30 October, 2020 17:37 IST

Goa who finished at the top of the league table last season, will begin its seventh ISL season against the 2018/19 ISL champion Bengaluru FC on November 22, Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium   -  TWITTER/FC GOA

Two-time runner-up FC Goa will begin its seventh ISL season against the 2018/19 ISL champion Bengaluru FC on November 22, Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium.

The Gaurs finished top of the league table last season before losing to Chennaiyin FC in the semifinals on a 5-6 aggregate.

READ | ISL 2020-21 schedule announced: Full ISL fixtures list, match timings in IST, teams and venues

The 2020-21 edition of ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Here's the list of FC Goa's fixtures for 2020-2021 season (Matches only till Round 11)

Match No.Home TeamAway TeamVenueDateTime
1FC GoaBengaluru FCFatorda StadiumNov 22, 20207:30 pm
2FC GoaMumbai City FCFatorda StadiumNov 25, 20207:30 pm
3FC GoaNorthEast United FCFatorda StadiumNov 30, 20207:30 pm
4FC GoaKerala Blasters FCFatorda StadiumDec 6, 20207:30 pm
5Odisha FCFC GoaGMC StadiumDec 12, 20207:30 pm
6ATK Mohun BaganFC GoaFatorda StadiumDec 16, 20207:30 pm
7FC GoaChennaiyin FCFatorda StadiumDec 19, 20207:30 pm
8Jamshedpur FCFC GoaTilak Maidan StadiumDec 23, 20207:30 pm
9Hyderabad FCFC GoaTilak Maidan StadiumDec 30, 20207:30 pm
10SC East BengalFC GoaTilak Maidan StadiumJan 6, 20217:30 pm

 

Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change.

