Football ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 FC Goa fixtures: ISL 2020/21 schedule, venues and timings Here's the schedule of FC Goa for the 2020/21 ISL season. The two-time runner-up will begin its seventh season against Bengaluru FC on November 22. Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 17:37 IST Goa who finished at the top of the league table last season, will begin its seventh ISL season against the 2018/19 ISL champion Bengaluru FC on November 22, Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium - TWITTER/FC GOA Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 17:37 IST Two-time runner-up FC Goa will begin its seventh ISL season against the 2018/19 ISL champion Bengaluru FC on November 22, Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium.The Gaurs finished top of the league table last season before losing to Chennaiyin FC in the semifinals on a 5-6 aggregate.READ | ISL 2020-21 schedule announced: Full ISL fixtures list, match timings in IST, teams and venues The 2020-21 edition of ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.Here's the list of FC Goa's fixtures for 2020-2021 season (Matches only till Round 11)Match No.Home TeamAway TeamVenueDateTime1FC GoaBengaluru FCFatorda StadiumNov 22, 20207:30 pm2FC GoaMumbai City FCFatorda StadiumNov 25, 20207:30 pm3FC GoaNorthEast United FCFatorda StadiumNov 30, 20207:30 pm4FC GoaKerala Blasters FCFatorda StadiumDec 6, 20207:30 pm5Odisha FCFC GoaGMC StadiumDec 12, 20207:30 pm6ATK Mohun BaganFC GoaFatorda StadiumDec 16, 20207:30 pm7FC GoaChennaiyin FCFatorda StadiumDec 19, 20207:30 pm8Jamshedpur FCFC GoaTilak Maidan StadiumDec 23, 20207:30 pm9Hyderabad FCFC GoaTilak Maidan StadiumDec 30, 20207:30 pm10SC East BengalFC GoaTilak Maidan StadiumJan 6, 20217:30 pm Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change.