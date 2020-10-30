FC Goa fixtures: ISL 2020/21 schedule, venues and timings

Two-time runner-up FC Goa will begin its seventh ISL season against the 2018/19 ISL champion Bengaluru FC on November 22, Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium.

The Gaurs finished top of the league table last season before losing to Chennaiyin FC in the semifinals on a 5-6 aggregate.

The 2020-21 edition of ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Here's the list of FC Goa's fixtures for 2020-2021 season (Matches only till Round 11)

Match No. Home Team Away Team Venue Date Time 1 FC Goa Bengaluru FC Fatorda Stadium Nov 22, 2020 7:30 pm 2 FC Goa Mumbai City FC Fatorda Stadium Nov 25, 2020 7:30 pm 3 FC Goa NorthEast United FC Fatorda Stadium Nov 30, 2020 7:30 pm 4 FC Goa Kerala Blasters FC Fatorda Stadium Dec 6, 2020 7:30 pm 5 Odisha FC FC Goa GMC Stadium Dec 12, 2020 7:30 pm 6 ATK Mohun Bagan FC Goa Fatorda Stadium Dec 16, 2020 7:30 pm 7 FC Goa Chennaiyin FC Fatorda Stadium Dec 19, 2020 7:30 pm 8 Jamshedpur FC FC Goa Tilak Maidan Stadium Dec 23, 2020 7:30 pm 9 Hyderabad FC FC Goa Tilak Maidan Stadium Dec 30, 2020 7:30 pm 10 SC East Bengal FC Goa Tilak Maidan Stadium Jan 6, 2021 7:30 pm

Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change.