Football ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timings Here's the schedule of Bengaluru FC for the 2020/21 ISL season. The 2018/19 ISL champion will kickstart its campaign against FC Goa on November 22. Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 17:15 IST The Sunil Chhetri-led side will kickstart its campaign against FC Goa on November 22, Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium in Bambolim. - TWITTER/ BENGALURU FC Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 17:15 IST The 2018/19 ISL champion Bengaluru FC will kickstart its 2020/21 ISL campaign against two-time runner-up FC Goa on November 22, Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium.The Sunil Chhetri-led side had finished the previous season as a semi-finalist after being beaten by ATK 3-2 on aggregate.READ | ISL 2020-21 schedule announced: Full ISL fixtures list, match timings in IST, teams and venues The 2020-21 edition of ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.Here's the list of Bengaluru FC's fixtures for 2020-2021 season (Matches only till Round 11)Match No.Home TeamAway TeamVenueDateTime1FC GoaBengaluru FCFatorda StadiumNov 22, 20207:30 pm2Bengaluru FCHyderabad FCFatorda StadiumNov 28, 20207:30 pm3Chennaiyin FCBengaluru FCGMC StadiumDec 4, 20207:30 pm4Bengaluru FCNorthEast UnitedFatorda StadiumDec 8, 20207:30 pm5Bengaluru FCKerala Blasters FCFatorda StadiumDec 13, 20207:30 pm6Odisha FCBengaluru FCGMC StadiumDec 17, 20207:30 pm7ATK Mohun BaganBengaluru FCFatorda StadiumDec 21, 20207:30 pm8Bengaluru FCJamshedpur FCFatorda StadiumDec 28, 20207:30 pm9Bengaluru FCMumbai City FCFatorda StadiumJan 5, 20217:30 pm10Bengaluru FCSC East BengalFatorda StadiumJan 9, 20217:30 pm Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos