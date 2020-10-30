Bengaluru FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timings

The 2018/19 ISL champion Bengaluru FC will kickstart its 2020/21 ISL campaign against two-time runner-up FC Goa on November 22, Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium.

The Sunil Chhetri-led side had finished the previous season as a semi-finalist after being beaten by ATK 3-2 on aggregate.

The 2020-21 edition of ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Here's the list of Bengaluru FC's fixtures for 2020-2021 season (Matches only till Round 11)

Match No. Home Team Away Team Venue Date Time 1 FC Goa Bengaluru FC Fatorda Stadium Nov 22, 2020 7:30 pm 2 Bengaluru FC Hyderabad FC Fatorda Stadium Nov 28, 2020 7:30 pm 3 Chennaiyin FC Bengaluru FC GMC Stadium Dec 4, 2020 7:30 pm 4 Bengaluru FC NorthEast United Fatorda Stadium Dec 8, 2020 7:30 pm 5 Bengaluru FC Kerala Blasters FC Fatorda Stadium Dec 13, 2020 7:30 pm 6 Odisha FC Bengaluru FC GMC Stadium Dec 17, 2020 7:30 pm 7 ATK Mohun Bagan Bengaluru FC Fatorda Stadium Dec 21, 2020 7:30 pm 8 Bengaluru FC Jamshedpur FC Fatorda Stadium Dec 28, 2020 7:30 pm 9 Bengaluru FC Mumbai City FC Fatorda Stadium Jan 5, 2021 7:30 pm 10 Bengaluru FC SC East Bengal Fatorda Stadium Jan 9, 2021 7:30 pm

Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change.