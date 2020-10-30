ISL 2020-21

Bengaluru FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timings

Here's the schedule of Bengaluru FC for the 2020/21 ISL season. The 2018/19 ISL champion will kickstart its campaign against FC Goa on November 22.

30 October, 2020 17:15 IST

The Sunil Chhetri-led side will kickstart its campaign against FC Goa on November 22, Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium in Bambolim.   -  TWITTER/ BENGALURU FC

The 2018/19 ISL champion Bengaluru FC will kickstart its 2020/21 ISL campaign against two-time runner-up FC Goa on November 22, Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium.

The Sunil Chhetri-led side had finished the previous season as a semi-finalist after being beaten by ATK 3-2 on aggregate.

The 2020-21 edition of ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Here's the list of Bengaluru FC's fixtures for 2020-2021 season (Matches only till Round 11)

Match No.Home TeamAway TeamVenueDateTime
1FC GoaBengaluru FCFatorda StadiumNov 22, 20207:30 pm
2Bengaluru FCHyderabad FCFatorda StadiumNov 28, 20207:30 pm
3Chennaiyin FCBengaluru FCGMC StadiumDec 4, 20207:30 pm
4Bengaluru FCNorthEast UnitedFatorda StadiumDec 8, 20207:30 pm
5Bengaluru FCKerala Blasters FCFatorda StadiumDec 13, 20207:30 pm
6Odisha FCBengaluru FCGMC StadiumDec 17, 20207:30 pm
7ATK Mohun BaganBengaluru FCFatorda StadiumDec 21, 20207:30 pm
8Bengaluru FCJamshedpur FCFatorda StadiumDec 28, 20207:30 pm
9Bengaluru FCMumbai City FCFatorda StadiumJan 5, 20217:30 pm
10Bengaluru FCSC East BengalFatorda StadiumJan 9, 20217:30 pm 

 

Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change.

