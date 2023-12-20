MagazineBuy Print

Injured Neymar to miss Copa America, says Brazil team doctor

Neymar underwent surgery last month after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee on international duty in October.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 07:29 IST , MEXICO CITY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File - Brazil’s Neymar during a World Cup qualifier.
File - Brazil's Neymar during a World Cup qualifier. | Photo Credit: ADRIANO MACHADO/REUTERS
File - Brazil’s Neymar during a World Cup qualifier. | Photo Credit: ADRIANO MACHADO/REUTERS

Brazil forward Neymar will not recover from knee surgery in time to play at next year’s Copa America, national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said on Tuesday.

Brazil’s top scorer underwent surgery last month after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee on international duty in October.

Lasmar, who carried out the surgery, said the 31-year-old is not expected to be fit until August and they do not intend to take short cuts in the recovery process for him to play at the June 20-July 14 tournament in the United States.

ALSO READ | Belgium’s Courtois rules himself out of Euro 2024

“There won’t be time, it’s too early, there’s no point skipping steps to recover sooner and taking unnecessary risks,” Lasmar told Brazilian radio station Radio 98 FM.

“We expect that he will be ready to return at the start of the 2024 season in Europe, which is in August. We need to be patient. Talking about a return before nine months is premature.

“It is very important to have the time it takes for the body to build that ligament. The expectation is that after this time, he will have recovered at a high level.”

Neymar joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in August but the former Barcelona and Paris St Germain forward played only five games as he struggled with muscle injuries.

Brazil has been drawn in Group D for the Copa America with Colombia, Paraguay and a CONCACAF qualifier.

