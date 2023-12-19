MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Belgium’s Courtois rules himself out of Euro 2024

The 31-year-old Real Madrid stopper is currently sidelined after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee back in August.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 21:36 IST , Brussels - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Belgium -- currently ranked fourth in the world by FIFA -- has so far been drawn in Group E with Slovakia and Romania.
Belgium -- currently ranked fourth in the world by FIFA -- has so far been drawn in Group E with Slovakia and Romania. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Belgium -- currently ranked fourth in the world by FIFA -- has so far been drawn in Group E with Slovakia and Romania. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on Tuesday ruled himself out of next summer’s Euro 2024 championship, four months after suffering a serious knee injury in training.

The 31-year-old Real Madrid stopper is currently sidelined after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee back in August.

“Due to the injury, there will be no European championships for me anyway,” Courtois told Belgian outlet  Sporza.

“If I’m lucky, I can play another match in May. But then you can never be 100 per cent ready for a big tournament.”

The European football showcase kicks off in Germany on June 14.

Belgium -- currently ranked fourth in the world by FIFA -- has so far been drawn in Group E with Slovakia and Romania.

The announcement by Courtois also follows a spat with the team’s coach Domenico Tedesco that saw the keeper refuse to play a qualifying game in Estonia in June after being overlooked for the stand-in captaincy.

Courtois in his comments apologised to his teammates and fans for the move, but insisted he had “experienced a lack of appreciation”.

“For me, it’s no problem to sort things out like two adults,” he said of his relationship with Tedesco.

“But where is the middle ground after a breach of trust like this?”

Despite the dispute, Courtois was adamant that he was not calling time definitively on his international career.

“The door is not closed for me,” Courtois told  Sporza.

“However, I know that I have to keep the focus on Real Madrid this season. And the European Championship does not figure in the plans for a perfect return.”

Related Topics

Thibaut Courtois /

Belgium

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 full squads after auction: How all 10 teams stack up
    Team Sportstar
  2. Belgium’s Courtois rules himself out of Euro 2024
    AFP
  3. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: Hendricks, Zorzi frustrate India; South Africa 74/0 (17)
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Starc goes to KKR for record Rs 24.75 crore, SRH signs Cummins for 20.50 crore; Rs 230.45 crore spent on 72 players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nuno in talks to replace Nottingham Forest boss Cooper: reports
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Belgium’s Courtois rules himself out of Euro 2024
    AFP
  2. Nuno in talks to replace Nottingham Forest boss Cooper: reports
    AFP
  3. VAR conversations in LaLiga and Spanish Super Cup to be made public
    Reuters
  4. PSG’s Luis Enrique happy to return to Spain in Champions League
    Reuters
  5. Bayern’s Kimmich, Goretzka doubtful for last league game of the year
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 full squads after auction: How all 10 teams stack up
    Team Sportstar
  2. Belgium’s Courtois rules himself out of Euro 2024
    AFP
  3. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: Hendricks, Zorzi frustrate India; South Africa 74/0 (17)
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Starc goes to KKR for record Rs 24.75 crore, SRH signs Cummins for 20.50 crore; Rs 230.45 crore spent on 72 players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nuno in talks to replace Nottingham Forest boss Cooper: reports
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment