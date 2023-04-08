Football

Nice vs PSG, LIVE streaming info: Predicted 11, head-to-head record, when and where to watch Ligue1

Nice vs PSG: Here is all you need to know before the Ligue 1 game at the Allinaz Riviera Stadium. 

Team Sportstar
08 April, 2023 06:14 IST
08 April, 2023 06:14 IST
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, right, and Lionel Messi warm up before the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Sunday, April 2, 2023.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, right, and Lionel Messi warm up before the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Sunday, April 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

Nice vs PSG: Here is all you need to know before the Ligue 1 game at the Allinaz Riviera Stadium. 

PREVIEW

When Christophe Galtier left Nice to coach Paris Saint-Germain, he had hopes of leading the club to its first Champions League title.

Now he heads back to Nice for Saturday’s league game fighting to save his job after PSG’s terrible run of form. Last weekend’s loss to Lyon was PSG’s second straight home defeat in the league and eighth across all competitions this year.

“That’s far too many. Match after match we’re using up our trump cards,” Galtier said. “Everyone, myself included, needs to be fully aware of the situation and the work that needs to be done.”

The Lyon loss has given second-place Lens and third-place Marseille — both six points behind PSG — a glimmer of hope with nine rounds left.

Read full article HERE

Predicted 11
Nice: Schmeichel (GK); Mendy, Todibo, Dante, Ndayishimiye, Bard; Rosario, Thuram; Pepe, Moffi, Laborde
PSG: Donnarumma (GK); Danilo, Marquinhos, Bitshiabu; Hakimi, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Renato Sanches, Nuno Mendes; Messi, Mbappe

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where will Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 match kick-off?

The Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, April 9, 2023, at the Allianz Riviera Stadium.

Where can you watch the Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 match?

The Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18.

Where can you live stream the Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 match?

You can live stream the Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 match on the Jio Cinema and Voot website and apps.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us