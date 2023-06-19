Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1 crore cash prize for Intercontinental Cup champion India

Published : Jun 19, 2023 11:34 IST , Bhubaneswar - 1 MIN READ

Indian players pose with Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik after winning the Intercontinental Cup as they beat Lebanon in the final at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on June 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a cash prize worth Rs 1 Crore for the Intercontinental Cup-winning Indian team, who defeated Lebanon in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening.

The Blue Tigers defeated Lebanon 2-0 to retain the Intercontinental Cup, courtesy of goals by Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte, in front of a packed Kalinga Stadium.

Patnaik, who also presented the trophy to Indian captain Chhetri, congratulated the team. He said, “It is a matter of great pride for our State to host this prestigious Intercontinental Cup. Congratulations to India on their victory in the face of stiff competition. It is our intention to hold many more football events in Odisha and support the growth of the sport in Odisha and India.”

Expressing his gratitude to the Odisha government, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said, “Over the last few days the anticipation and excitement of the fans who wanted to see team national team win at the Kalinga Stadium, has been at the peak and the final clash saw the stadium reverberate with chants and roars. We couldn’t have had a better venue and ending to the Hero Intercontinental Cup. I thank Odisha Government for extending all support and hospitality to the participating teams and for hosting a spectacular tournament.”