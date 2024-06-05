Turkey defender Ozan Kabak will miss the European Championship after suffering a knee ligament injury during a friendly against Italy, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Wednesday.
ALSO READ: England must get Kane ‘right’ before Euro 2024, Southgate says
The 24-year-old centre-back, who plays for Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, left the field on a stretcher during the first half as Turkey held Italy to a goalless draw in Bologna.
Turkey play Poland in a friendly on Monday before starting their Group F campaign against Georgia in Dortmund on June 18.
Latest on Sportstar
- Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo back in the global spotlight to show he’s still a force
- Euro 2024: Turkey’s Ozan Kabak to miss tournament due to knee injury
- India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Brandon Fernandes looks to make Chhetri’s swansong memorable
- IND vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma & Co. begin campaign vs Ireland at 8:00 PM IST; Streaming info, predicted playing XIs
- T20 World Cup 2024: What is a drop-in pitch? Paul Taylor, former England cricketer, explains
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE