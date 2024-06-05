Euro 2024: Turkey’s Ozan Kabak to miss tournament due to knee injury

Turkey defender Ozan Kabak will miss the European Championship after suffering a knee ligament injury during a friendly against Italy, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old centre-back, who plays for Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, left the field on a stretcher during the first half as Turkey held Italy to a goalless draw in Bologna.

Turkey play Poland in a friendly on Monday before starting their Group F campaign against Georgia in Dortmund on June 18.