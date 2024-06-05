MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Turkey’s Ozan Kabak to miss tournament due to knee injury

The 24-year-old centre back, who plays for Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, left the field on a stretcher during the first half as Turkey held Italy to a goalless draw in Bologna.

Published : Jun 05, 2024 17:20 IST , BENGALURU

Reuters
Turkey’s Ozan Kabak being stretchered off after sustaining an injury during a friendly against Italy.
Turkey's Ozan Kabak being stretchered off after sustaining an injury during a friendly against Italy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Turkey’s Ozan Kabak being stretchered off after sustaining an injury during a friendly against Italy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Turkey defender Ozan Kabak will miss the European Championship after suffering a knee ligament injury during a friendly against Italy, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: England must get Kane ‘right’ before Euro 2024, Southgate says

The 24-year-old centre-back, who plays for Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, left the field on a stretcher during the first half as Turkey held Italy to a goalless draw in Bologna.

Turkey play Poland in a friendly on Monday before starting their Group F campaign against Georgia in Dortmund on June 18.

Turkey /

Euro 2024 /

Ozan KABAK

