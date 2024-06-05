MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England must get Kane ‘right’ before Euro 2024, Southgate says

Bayern Munich forward Kane struggled with a back injury towards the end of the season and only played the final 30 minutes of England’s 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday.

Published : Jun 05, 2024 12:39 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England’s Harry Kane shakes hands with manager Gareth Southgate.
England’s Harry Kane shakes hands with manager Gareth Southgate. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Harry Kane shakes hands with manager Gareth Southgate. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

England manager Gareth Southgate said Brentford striker Ivan Toney will get some minutes in their friendly against Iceland on Friday but getting captain Harry Kane back up to speed ahead of the European Championship takes precedence.

Bayern Munich forward Kane struggled with a back injury towards the end of the season and only played the final 30 minutes of England’s 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday, netting the third from close range.

“Toney will be involved in the game on Friday but I have got to get Harry Kane right,” said Southgate, who has to whittle down his squad to 26 players by Friday.

“So sometimes the priorities of what’s required and what you would like to see as well, you can’t achieve all of those objectives. Simple as that.”

Southgate said Friday’s game at Wembley takes on added significance as it is their final warm-up for Euro 2024 in Germany.

ALSO READ | Where will Mbappe fit in at Real Madrid

“We want to build on (Monday’s) performance, physically it’s an important game for players,” he added.

“Even for players who have played a lot of football they still need rhythm of playing matches.. Friday becomes an important exercise for us.”

England opens its campaign on June 16 against Serbia in Group C. 

Related Topics

Harry Kane /

England /

Gareth Southgate

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England must get Kane ‘right’ before Euro 2024, Southgate says
    Reuters
  2. South Korea aims to advance in 2026 qualifiers with another interim coach at the helm
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australian athletes to have final say on Seine swimming- AOC
    Reuters
  4. Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek set to meet in French Open semifinals
    AP
  5. IPL: Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan joins CSK as talent scout
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. England must get Kane ‘right’ before Euro 2024, Southgate says
    Reuters
  2. South Korea aims to advance in 2026 qualifiers with another interim coach at the helm
    Reuters
  3. Reigning champion England beats France 2-1 to revive Euro 2025 hopes
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024 warm-up: Italy held to scoreless draw by Turkey
    Reuters
  5. De Bruyne open to lucrative Saudi Arabia move when his Manchester City contract expires
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England must get Kane ‘right’ before Euro 2024, Southgate says
    Reuters
  2. South Korea aims to advance in 2026 qualifiers with another interim coach at the helm
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australian athletes to have final say on Seine swimming- AOC
    Reuters
  4. Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek set to meet in French Open semifinals
    AP
  5. IPL: Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan joins CSK as talent scout
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment