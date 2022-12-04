Football

Pele post on Instagram: Following my treatment as usual

On Saturday, reports emerged that the 82-year-old is receiving palliative care after he stopped responding to chemotherapy.

Team Sportstar
04 December, 2022 03:21 IST
File image of Pele.

File image of Pele.

Brazilian football legend Pele on Sunday said that he remains strong as he battles colon cancer in hospital in Sao Paulo.

Pele took to Instagram to say that he is continuing his treatment as usual.

“My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too,” he posted.

Brazil is into the round of 16 of the World Cup and will take on South Korea on Monday.

Pele is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment and was later diagnosed with a respiratory infection, according to medical reports.

