PL-ISL Next Gen Mumbai Cup: Young Champs pips Bengaluru FC, Chelsea thumps Goa

The Reliance Foundation Young Champs managed to find the net in the dying minutes of its thrilling encounter against Bengaluru FC to register a 2-0 victory in an evening fixture on Day 3 of the PL-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup 2020 at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai.

Young Champs started off aggressively and looked to impose its attack on the Bengaluru boys. The host stitched passes together across the midfield and created a constant threat on the flanks.

RFYC continued to ascend in the second half as well and searching for the opening goal of the match. It finally found the back of the net in the 49th minute when Aarush Kamath towered above the opposing defenders and deposited the ball in. Harsh then added to the host's tally in the fourth minute of stoppage time to help his side to its second victory of the tournament.

Chelsea completes 5-0 drubbing of Goa

The youth team of Chelsea continued its enviable run of form with a convincing 5-0 win over its counterparts from FC Goa.

Chelsea's U-14 side broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when Kamarni Ryan broke free from the shadows of his marker and comfortably slotted the ball into the net. Just a minute later, Ato Ampah set up a perfect assist for Jack Phillips’s goal just before the half time whistle.

Phillips bagged his brace through some deft touches in the 29th minute finding the corner of the net. Kamarni doubles his tally with a net strike from the near the box.

Finally, Ato Ampah converted from the spot in injury time to conclude a five star performance for his team.

The boys from Manchester United prevailed against Southampton Under-14s with a 3-1 win in the final game of day three.

Ethan Wheatley opened the scoring at the brink of first-half whistle. Just after the restart, Alfie Prescott curled in the ball the edge of the box to bring Southampton back into the game. The young Red Devils inched again once again Ethan Williams before Dylan Sime made it 3-1.