ISL 2020 playoffs: All you need to know

With the league stages done, the Indian Super League (ISL) season six now moves into the playoffs with FC Goa, ATK, Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC in the hunt for the tite.

Here's all you need to know about the playoff semfinals.

What are the playoffs?

The playoffs will be a two-legged semifinal from which the two teams with the highest goal aggregate progress into the final to contest for the ISL title.

READ | Goa to host Indian Super League 2019-20 final

Do away goals count?

Yes, the ISL introduced the away goals rule for the playoffs from the 2017-18 season.

Which teams have qualified for the playoffs?

FC Goa, ATK, Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC are the four teams in the playoffs after finishing in the top four in the league stages.

What are the playoff fixtures?

FC Goa by virtue of finishing top of the table will take on the fourth-placed Chennaiyin FC, while ATK will face Bengaluru FC, which finished third.

When and where will the matches be played?

The first leg of the semifinals will be played in Chennai on February 29 and in Bengaluru on March 1.

The second leg of the semifinals will be played in Goa on March 7 followed by the match in Kolkata on March 8.

Date Fixture Time Venue 29 February, 2019 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa 7.30 pm Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 1 March, 2019 Bengaluru FC vs ATK 7.30 pm Sree Kanteerava Stadium 7 March, 2019 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC 7.30 pm Fatorda Stadium (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium) 8 March, 2019 ATK vs Bengaluru FC 7.30 pm Salt Lake Stadium

Where to watch the playoffs?

The matches will be telecast live on Stars Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. They will also be streamed live on Hotstar.

When and where will the final be played?

The playoff final will be played in Fatorda Stadium, Goa on March 14.